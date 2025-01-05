Can UCLA be Content With Winter Portal Haul Going into the Spring?
Things have been quiet for UCLA football since the winter window of the 2024-25 transfer portal closed.
The Bruins capped off the window with two huge offensive commitments -- wide receiver Mikey Matthews and quarterback Joey Aguilar.
It was just what UCLA needed, as the Bruins needed to add to a wide receiver room that lost two of its top wideouts and a quarterback room that was without a starter.
The additions should have provided some relief for UCLA fans, as the program desperately needed to beef up the offensive side of the ball after bringing in a tremendous haul of defensive assets.
As of now, the Bruins are at 18 transfer commits this offseason. While that is more than most teams have been able to land, is it enough for UCLA to feel content until April?
It doesn't seem the Bruins are close to landing any more transfers anytime soon. For the most part, though, they have done what they've needed to at this point in the offseason.
UCLA needed a quarterback. It got one. It needed to replenish its offensive line and wide receiver room. It did that.
It needed depth in the secondary. It got more than that. It needed edge rushers. It got some.
What remains in need is the running back room and the interior defensive line. The Bruins still have yet to add a running back to replace T.J. Harden, but considering their ability to tend to nearly every other area of the field, they can afford to wait until April to do so.
18 transfer commits in January is nothing to sneeze at. If they were to match or surpass that in the spring, they would have greatly overachieved this offseason, but that isn't likely.
Fortunately for UCLA, it gave itself plenty of cushion last month to be able to focus solely on areas of need, as opposed to adding depth, which, of course, it can still do.
All in all, while the Bruins should still look to pursue players currently in the portal this winter, they did more than enough in December that they can wait until the spring window to finish the job.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.