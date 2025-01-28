Former UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger Set to Impress at Senior Bowl
The draft does indeed begin in Mobile, Alabama as scouts, draft analysts, and player personnel executives flock to the Senior Bowl. One of the more intriguing players for many is UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger. After a solid year at UCLA where the tackling machine impressed many with his solid performances and consistent production, he has become a hot name within the draft community.
However, many scouts still do not know how to grade Schwesinger since he left school early. Due to his light recruitment out of high school, his limited playing time prior to his breakout season in 2024, and concerns with his abilities as a pass defender, Schwesinger is projected to go as high as the late second round all the way to the fifth if not beyond that.
Schwesinger has an opportunity to make a lot of money this week as he has arrived at the Senior Bowl. Schwesinger will undergo a thorough evaluation process that will include a taking of his measurements, open practice, one-on-one drills, and a full contact game. Schwesinger will have his last opportunity as a prospect to put out film for NFL teams.
This may also be the first step in a long evaluation process that could lead to a performance at the NFL Scouting Combine and participation in UCLA's Pro Day.
Schwesinger's schedule began on Monday with the initial opening of festivities and player measurements. The teams will have practice from Tuesday to Thursday. The game will be played on Saturday at 1:30 PM Alabama time.
It would not be an understatement to say that for Schwesinger, and for UCLA, he has to do well. After not making a bowl game, whatever Schwesinger does since he is the only representative of the program at the Senior Bowl, will reflect on how well DeShaun Foster did in a difficult first year.
If he does poorly, it will question Foster and his staff's ability to coach. Despite what general managers say, helmet bias is a real thing, and which way the pendulum swings is up to Schwesinger.
However, if he does well, not only will it look good on the program, but it will also increase the amount of money he'll earn on his rookie deal. Talented linebackers get drafted to excellent situations all the time.
Schwesinger's draft fate may be decided within the next few days.
