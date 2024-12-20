UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Latest Coaching Hires, Transfer Portal
On this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh gives insight on a few coaching hires over the past couple of days and keys in on multiple highly-touted transfers that have chosen to play ball for the Bruins next season.
The Bruins continued to switch up their coaching staff this offseason with the promotion of tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel to assistant head coach while still maintaining his role with the tight ends. That decision was announced on Wednesday.
Neuheisel has been with the program for 10 of the past 12 years as a backup quarterback from 2013-2015 and was the wide receivers coach for three years prior to his tight end role that started this past season.
Another hire was made on Thursday as the team's new offensive line coach, Andy Kwon, who had been on staff at Arkansas State, where he spent the past four seasons with the program. This will be his third straight season as an offensive line coach.
The Bruins did not stop there, as former Colorado Buffaloes coach Gabe Lynn has been hired on as the safeties coach, taking over for Brian Norwood. Lynn spent the past two seasons with the Buffaloes as a defensive analyst and assistant player personnel director.
Lynn was a three-year starter for the Oklahoma Sooners as a defensive back from 2010-2013. He will be another key coach to join a struggling secondary defense that will need to find ways to limit opponents from passing the ball so successfully going forward.
In transfer portal news, the Bruins have several new additions that will impact multiple positions in the coming season.
Former Louisville Cardinals freshman defensive back Aaron Williams announced on Wednesday that he will be joining the Bruins. After two years with the Cardinals, Williams played in just one game this past season and he dealt with injuries for a majority of his time there.
Junior defensive end Nico Davillier has also joined the Bruins, transferring over from the Arkansas Razorbacks where he spent the past two years. Davillier played in eight games last season, totaling 25 tackles and one sack in his second season. A major piece to add to the Bruins' pass rush.
Another edge rusher will play at the Rose Bowl next season as sophomore Ka'eo Akana comes over from the Utah Utes, he announced on Tuesday. Akana spent the past three seasons with the Utes and only played in three games this past season. He will face his old team in Week 1 next year.
Another highly-skilled SEC player has transferred to Westwood with former Ole Miss Rebels senior safety Key Lawrence. It will be the fourth school that Lawrence will play at as he started his career at Tennessee, then Oklahoma, before transferring to the Rebels this past season.
With so many defenders transferring in for a team that must focus on bolstering their defense this season, they have closed the deal with one offensive lineman that will also transfer over from the SEC.
From Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman senior offensive lineman Courtland Ford announced his commitment to the Bruins on Tuesday. Ford previously played his first two collegiate seasons for the Bruins' bitter rival, USC, before joining the Wildcats this past year.
With so many strong additions through the transfer portal over the past week, the Bruins are now ranked seventh in the nation in the latest Rivals Transfer Portal Rankings. The Bruins are hungry to become a powerhouse once again and look to make a statement in the Big Ten next season.
