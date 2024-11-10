UCLA Coach Foster Takes Pride in Coaching His Alma Mater
On Friday, first-year UCLA coach DeShaun Foster finally earned his first home win in his new role.
It took nine games, but nonetheless, Foster can say he has led his team to victory in the Rose Bowl, and he will be hoping for many more.
Foster, who played running back for four seasons at UCLA, feels an obligation to bring glory to his alma mater. Friday's win over Iowa was a special moment for the first-year head coach, who took home the game ball.
"These are way better than when I was playing," Foster said postgame. "It’s way more exciting to get these game balls now. You can’t put it into words. It’s similar to when I got hired. But I’m a Bruin, and it was bothering me when we were losing. I’m not somebody that takes that lightly, and I just continued to push and push, and these guys never fought against me. There was never any turmoil on the team. They all just knew what we had to do, and I’m just glad I have a mature team who accepted the challenge.”
After starting the season 1-5, Foster seems to be building something special at UCLA. Since that underwhelming start, Foster has led the Bruins to three straight wins, now sitting at a 4-5 record with three games to play.
Foster was asked after Friday's game what he is building at UCLA.
“Just exactly what UCLA is," he said. "It’s a university that’s not exactly what that man said from the Yankees. This is for life. UCLA has been taking care of me for a long time. People wouldn’t come around, alumni wouldn’t want to be around if they haven’t done the same for them. This is a great university, and we’re lucky that we’re all able to be Bruins, and I’m glad that we’re putting out the kind of product that makes people want to come out and support us.”
The Bruins need just two wins to make a bowl game. They will have a chance to secure one of those victories on Friday when they face Washington on the road.
