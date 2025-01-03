UCLA Needs to Pounce if Jalen Milroe Changes Mind
After an up-and-down season, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe's future is now known. He is going to the NFL.
After a season where many have voiced displeasure with Milroe after his poor performances massively contributed to losses at Tennessee and Oklahoma, leading to the Crimson Tide's exclusion from the College Football Playoffs, Milroe has had enough of the criticism.
Problems doubled for Kalen DeBoer when Milroe and company lost their bowl game to a Michigan team void of all of its top stars. Many inside Tuscaloosa called for DeBoer to move on from Milroe and for Milroe, a change of scenery may do him good. While he may have declared, it's clear he's not ready to play in the NFL. Like Cam Ward did last season, if Milroe returns to school, UCLA should be all over him.
Westwood represents a complete 180 from what Milroe is accustomed too. At Alabama, it high pressure at every moment with little room to grow without criticism. At UCLA, under Tino Sunseri, Milroe would have the coaching and the solitude to actually develop as a passer.
There are many deficiencies to Milroe's game but there's also a reason why he's an SEC champion. Milroe's strengths are unmatched across college football and in the Big 10, he'll be a game-changing threat.
Alabama has failed to correct Milroe's mechanics which has contributed to his inaccurate passing, while often scheming up plays that put him in precarious situations. Milroe is not a pocket QB so forcing him to constantly throw timing routes massively contributed to his inability to beat average teams. When he plays fast and loose, he's virtually unstoppable.
Now, UCLA may not have the NIL package that other schools could offer, but most programs are already set at their quarterback positions, and for Milroe, UCLA represents an opportunity to expand his "LANK" brand and business.
Being in the heart of Los Angeles, Milroe would be able to access the biggest media market in the world to promote his brand while also living in the relative obscurity needed to allow him to make mistakes without media backlash. Sunseri is a known QB developer and considering his success at Indiana and James Madison, he would capitalize on Milroe's game-changing speed and rocket arm.
Alongside his talents, UCLA's recruitment of Mikey Williams gives Milroe a deep-threat option that will stretch defenses so much that Milroe would have the ability to run underneath. It's a match made in heaven, and should he hit the portal, DeShaun Foster and company need to do whatever they must to get him in Bruin blue.
