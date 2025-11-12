All Bruins

Four-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Details His UCLA Game-Day Visit

A four-star wide receiver in the 2027 class spoke about his recent trip to Westwood.

Max Dorsey

Dec 30, 2022; El Paso, Texas, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (2) celebrates after making a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers defense in the first half in the 2022 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2022; El Paso, Texas, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (2) celebrates after making a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers defense in the first half in the 2022 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images / Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images
In this story:

UCLA had several prospects in the Rose Bowl last Saturday for their game against Nebraska. While the game didn't go the Bruins' way, they made a strong impression on some of the nation's top recruits, including a four-star wide receiver in the 2027 class, who detailed his trip to Westwood.

2027 WR Speaks On His UCLA Visit and Recruitment

One of the prospects in attendance for UCLA's game against Nebraska was Nico Bland, a four-star wide receiver from Orange Lutheran High School in Chino Hills, California. 

Bland is one of the best recruits in the 2027 class, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 238 overall player in the country, the No. 29 wide receiver, and the No. 22 prospect from California.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shortly after his gameday visit, he spoke with Rivals' Greg Biggins about the trip. The young wide receiver explained that he had a great time at the Rose Bowl and was happy to have had the opportunity to talk to the Bruins' general manager, Khary Darlington.

  • “I thought the overall the experience at the Rose Bowl was really good,” Bland told Biggins. “They treated me good and I was able to talk to the GM [Khary Darlington] for a little bit."
UCLA footbal
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (2) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (1) in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

As a wide receiver from Orange Lutheran, a lot of Bland's former teammates play for UCLA. He told Biggins that they kind of pitched him on the program and mentioned that, despite the loss to Nebraska, he was still impressed with the Bruins' performance.

  • “It was cool to talk with a couple of my old teammates who shared what it’s like at UCLA,” Bland said. “It was a very good experience being at that game in such a close matchup against a good Nebraska team.”
UCLA footbal
Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Frias II (22) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with offensive lineman Julian Armella (74) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While UCLA is interested in Bland, they haven't extended him an offer. The four-star wideout told Biggins that a former teammate had mentioned he could be getting one in the near future.

  • “UCLA hasn’t offered yet but we did talk about that a little," Bland said. "One of my old teammates there said they kept talking about it and they were going too, but they said they will hit me up next week so we’ll see what happens.”
UCLA helmet
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Although they did not offer him, it's clear that the Bruins still made a strong impression on Bland. While he's one of the top wide receivers in the country, he only has a total of four offers, which explains why the Bruins aren’t heavily pursuing him at the moment.

It will be interesting to see how UCLA progresses with Bland and if he becomes one of their top targets in the cycle. For now, they have at least begun to build a relationship with him as his recruitment continues to heat up.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

feed

Published
Max Doresy
MAX DORSEY

Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.