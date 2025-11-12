Four-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Details His UCLA Game-Day Visit
UCLA had several prospects in the Rose Bowl last Saturday for their game against Nebraska. While the game didn't go the Bruins' way, they made a strong impression on some of the nation's top recruits, including a four-star wide receiver in the 2027 class, who detailed his trip to Westwood.
2027 WR Speaks On His UCLA Visit and Recruitment
One of the prospects in attendance for UCLA's game against Nebraska was Nico Bland, a four-star wide receiver from Orange Lutheran High School in Chino Hills, California.
Bland is one of the best recruits in the 2027 class, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 238 overall player in the country, the No. 29 wide receiver, and the No. 22 prospect from California.
Shortly after his gameday visit, he spoke with Rivals' Greg Biggins about the trip. The young wide receiver explained that he had a great time at the Rose Bowl and was happy to have had the opportunity to talk to the Bruins' general manager, Khary Darlington.
- “I thought the overall the experience at the Rose Bowl was really good,” Bland told Biggins. “They treated me good and I was able to talk to the GM [Khary Darlington] for a little bit."
As a wide receiver from Orange Lutheran, a lot of Bland's former teammates play for UCLA. He told Biggins that they kind of pitched him on the program and mentioned that, despite the loss to Nebraska, he was still impressed with the Bruins' performance.
- “It was cool to talk with a couple of my old teammates who shared what it’s like at UCLA,” Bland said. “It was a very good experience being at that game in such a close matchup against a good Nebraska team.”
While UCLA is interested in Bland, they haven't extended him an offer. The four-star wideout told Biggins that a former teammate had mentioned he could be getting one in the near future.
- “UCLA hasn’t offered yet but we did talk about that a little," Bland said. "One of my old teammates there said they kept talking about it and they were going too, but they said they will hit me up next week so we’ll see what happens.”
Although they did not offer him, it's clear that the Bruins still made a strong impression on Bland. While he's one of the top wide receivers in the country, he only has a total of four offers, which explains why the Bruins aren’t heavily pursuing him at the moment.
It will be interesting to see how UCLA progresses with Bland and if he becomes one of their top targets in the cycle. For now, they have at least begun to build a relationship with him as his recruitment continues to heat up.
