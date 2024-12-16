Bruins Have Impressive Winning Streak Going
The UCLA Bruins men's basketball team has been on a collective tear as of late and is riding its longest winning streak since the 2022-23 season when it won 14 straight. it has currently won eight in a row.
The Bruins have flourished on all cylinders and rode their victory over the Oregon Ducks into their game against Arizona on Saturday. While UCLA was favored, it still came back from a 13-point deficit to add to its winning streak.
On the backs of the experienced members and the youth, the Bruins have been the team to beat in the Big Ten. While their victory over Oregon may be the biggest victory of their season, adding to it by taking down Arizona bodes well for UCLA.
Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau led the team in the victory and has been on a tear for UCLA on the winning streak. On the streak, Bilodeau led the team in points scored twice in the eight-game stretch. Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. has also found his stride for the Bruins over the winning streak.
In the past eight games, Dailey led the Bruins in points three times, rebounds three times, and assists once. Senior guard Kobe Johnson has also been a key attribute over the winning streak, given the amount of production he provides in an assisting role.
Leading the team in average assists and steals per game, Johnson has been the man for the Bruins on both sides of the ball. His presence has been a factor for the younger teammates, and especially has been a guy to learn from.
Mick Cronin's coaching so far this season has also been one to mention. The way he utilizes a mix of players to find success early can only be a recipe for success as the season rolls on.
On the win streak, the Bruins have scored 607 points, averaging 75.87 points a game. Highly ranked among the rest of the Big Ten in the standings, the Bruins may be on a tear that cannot be stopped anytime soon.
UCLA will have a bit of a break before taking on Prairie View on Tuesday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.