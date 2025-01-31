Former Bruin Makes Introduction to NBA
Congratulations are in order for former UCLA guard Jaylen Clark as he netted his first career NBA basket for the Minnesota Timberwolves in their win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. With just five games under his belt in the big leagues, Clark is finally getting a taste of the highest level.
Clark earned a career-high in minutes (10), rebounds (three) and assists (one), along with the solo bucket that he made. Clark's teammate, guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, shot an airball that Clark would rebound and put back up for an easy basket. There is much more to come for the young pro.
Prior to joining the Timberwolves on Jan. 9, Clark spent the first few months of the season on the organization's G-League development team, the Iowa Wolves. He is currently on a two-way contract, allowing Clark to play in both leagues this season. He has found a secure spot in the NBA for now.
Clark was a Bruin for three seasons, spanning from 2020 to 2023. He played 90 career games with a career average of 7.4 points and 4.1 rebounds. His junior year average of 13 points, six rebounds and 2.6 steals per game would lead him to be drafted in the second round (53rd) in the 2023 NBA Draft.
The Riverside, California native made his NBA debut back on Jan. 9 against the Orlando Magic, logging 3 minutes and missing his lone field goal attempt. He would score his first NBA points against the Denver Nuggets last Saturday via two free throws in 4 minutes of action.
Clark joins a laundry list of former Bruins that are currently playing in the NBA. He joins former teammates, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Johnny Juzang, Peyton Watson and Amari Bailey with hopes to become a mainstay player in the league for years to come.
The Timberwolves are currently 26-21, holding the seven-seed in the Western Conference. They look to return to the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons, and Clark's services may be needed as this team makes another playoff push. He has started to sprout as a key role player.
