UCLA Senior G Lazar Stefanovic: Career Recap
The UCLA Bruins will be losing senior guard Lazar Stefanovic as he concluded his collegiate career after last weekend's second-round loss in the NCAA Tournament. Another transfer player found a home in Westwood and became a leader and pivotal piece to a historically great program.
Stefanovic played four full years of college basketball across two different schools, playing in 130 total games over his career. His first two seasons were spent with the Utah Utes before he shined in his freshman season by averaging 7.5 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 18 starts.
His best game in a Utes uniform came in his sophomore season in 2022-'23, scoring 26 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals. It would mark his scoring career-high, finishing the year averaging double figures for the first time at 10.3 points with 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.
After two seasons with Utah, holding a 28-35 record with just one postseason appearance, Stefanovic decided to enter the transfer portal and take his talents to Southern California to play for head coach Mick Cronin and UCLA, a decision that he seemingly did not regret.
In his junior year and first with the Bruins, Stefanovic was thrust into a much busier role, starting all 33 games and posting career highs in multiple categories. He averaged career highs in points (11.5), 3-point shooting (38.9%), rebounds (6.1) and minutes played (34.6).
The Belgrade, Serbia native helped the Bruins to a subpar 16-17 record, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. Instead of searching for another destination for his senior year, Stefanovic stayed true to the Bruin program, looking to put together a better year.
Stefanovic then took more of a backseat role for his senior season, playing 18 fewer minutes than he did for UCLA in his junior year. The Bruins brought in several new transfer players a year after him, pushing him to more of a bench role. Stefanovic approached the game the same way a leader does.
Despite not playing the minutes that he did for a sub .500 team, Stefanovic helped contribute to the Bruins' 23-11 record, finishing fourth in their first Big Ten seaso and making it to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.
Stefanovic's final season consisted of averaging 4.7 points on a career-high 40.4% shooting and having the best free-throw percentage on the team (95.5%). He finished as an 86.9% free throw shooter and 35.1% from three-point range. Truly a great shooter who helped the Bruins in more ways than one.
Stefanovic will always be appreciated for the senior leadership that he brought to this team while being a selfless player and sacrificing his playing time and production for the success of the team. He was truly a model athlete in the Blue and Gold and will be dearly missed by fans and the program.
