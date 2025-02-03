UCLA Must Be Weary of Young Spartan Guards
The UCLA Bruins have been playing better basketball as of late, winning five straight, erasing their four-game skid. However, But now, UCLA is preparing to face a tall task as it is set to take on the Michigan State Spartans, who stand in first place in the Big Ten.
The Bruins go into the game against the Spartans with a 16-6 record. To add more motivation for UCLA, its crosstown rivals, the USC Trojans, were the ones to end MSU's long winning streak. After the Bruins took out the Trojans, sending the Spartans back home with another loss only benefits UCLA's chances to chase down the No. 1 spot.
However, the battle will not be easy. The Bruins lead the way in defense among the Big Ten, but Spartans are a high-scoring team, despite the 64-point showing they displayed against USC. Averaging 80.4 points per game, the Spartans will need to get back to their scoring ways to stop all that comes against them if they want to be victorious.
Two young Spartans in redshirt freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. and freshman Jase Richardson could pose massive issues for the Bruins, considering their hot hands as of late. Richardson and Fears have combined to lead MSU in points four different times this season.
Fears has seen his points per game statistic jump up after the long winning streak. Going into the game against UCLA, Fears is averaging 7.8 points per game, 6.2 assists and 23.6 minutes on the court. While Fears does not typically do the scoring for the Spartans, his assisting numbers have benefited the program more than it has hurt it.
Richardson has blossomed nicely over in East Lansing so far this season. Averaging 9.6 points per game and 2.5 rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench, Richardson has been one of the better kept bench players among the Big Ten this season.
While Fears Jr starts the game, Richardson will easily find his way to make an impact on the outcome. Alongside senior Jaden Akins, the leading scorer for MSU, Richardson and Fears add major depth to the program that will be able to carry the program into the future after Akins is gone.
