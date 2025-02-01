Are Bruins Facing Largest Battle of the Season?
The UCLA Bruins' first year in the Big Ten has been entertaining to say the least. From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, the Bruins still hold their heads up high. Now winners of five straight, UCLA is set to take on what could be its tallest task of the season.
UCLA's next match up is set to take place against Michigan State on Tuesday. While the Bruins have been playing exceptional basketball, Michigan State holds the longest win streak in the Big Ten this season.
MSU heads to the West Coast to take on both the USC Trojans and the Bruins. After UCLA took down its heated crosstown rivals in the Trojans, more confidence filled the players' veins. However, now the Bruins need to find that inner fight to get past the Spartans.
While MSU is set to face off against USC first on its road trip, it is safe to say that the Bruins will be watching. Both USC and UCLA have a lot on their plate when it comes to trying to dethrone the Spartans, a team that up until this point has not been defeated in conference play.
Both legendary head coaches, Mick Cronin and MSU coach Tom Izzo, have led their teams to several victories this season. The Bruins obtain a 16-6 record on the backs of several players stepping up this season, but UCLA, as a whole, needs to band together if it wants to take down this juggernaut.
MSU is averaging 81.3 points this season against its opponents and has held them to 67.2 points on average. The Spartans rank third in the Big Ten in defensive points allowed, but the Bruins still hold the number one spot, holding their opponents to an average 64.5 points.
For UCLA, the program is averaging 76 points a game. Given how explosive the Spartans have been on offense this season, it will remain crucial that the defense does the job they succeed at the most. When it comes to the offense, more than just Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr will need to contribute.
