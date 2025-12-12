Chris Paul Trade to Home State NBA Team 'Not Expected,’ per Insider
Chris Paul's future is up in the air following the stunning news that the Clippers had sent him home on Dec. 3, the first step in the team's decision to ultimately part ways with the future Hall of Famer. That leaves Paul in a holding pattern of sorts with the Clippers, who can buy out his contract, waive him or trade him, the last of which they cannot do until Dec. 15 given he signed a free agent contract in July.
And if the Clippers are looking to trade Paul, they can potentially cross one team off the list of hypothetical suitors: the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA insider Marc Stein reports that a homecoming for Paul, a native of North Carolina, likely isn't in the cards.
The Hornets are “not expected” to pursue Paul, a source with knowledge of the team's thinking told Stein. Charlotte had expressed interest in Paul over the summer, though it was reported by Stein and Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer that the 12-time All-Star had “rebuffed” the team's interest, given his desire to play for a team in the Western Conference.
Paul 'excited' about additional family time, open to new opportunities
In his first public comments made since the stunning Clippers news, Paul expressed excitement about the opportunities he has now that he may not have had before.
“Stuff’s been a little crazy in the past few days—to say the least,” Paul told PEOPLE magazine. “But honestly, I’m home. My daughter had tryouts yesterday. My nephew had a basketball game. My son has a game coming up on the 12th. I have never seen my son play a game in person. Not a middle school game, not a high school game. So I’m excited about seeing him play.”
Paul also said he's “at peace” with what occurred and is open to any opportunities that come his way.
“I’m actually at peace with everything,” Paul said. “More than anything, I’m excited about being around and getting a chance to play a small role in whatever anything looks like next.”
Widely regarded as one of the best point guards to ever take the court, Paul has racked up 12 All-Star bids, seven All-Defensive First Team nominations, and was the Rookie of the Year in 2005-06. Paul is 36th on the NBA's all-time scoring list, as well as second on the league's all-time assists and steals lists.