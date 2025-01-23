Eric Dailey Jr. UCLA Responded Admirably to Four-Game Slump
UCLA star forward Eric Dailey Jr. didn't experience a whole lot of winning at Oklahoma State.
The team went just 12-20 in what was his first collegiate season. As is the case for any athlete, Dailey wanted to win, and UCLA was a program he believed could make that happen.
For a while, that was the case. Going into the calendar year, the Bruins were considered one of the best teams in the Big Ten, having pulled off upsets over Oregon and Gonzaga, with a 2-0 record in conference play.
But the season started to take a turn when UCLA started off 2025 0-4, seemingly lost as it was desperately trying to find the level of success it had started the year with.
Dailey, who of course, had been all-too familiar with losing, was not going to let his team stoop to the same struggles he had experienced the year before.
"I mean, coming from Oklahoma State last year, we didn't have the best season," Dailey said when he addressed reporters on Wednesday. "And I really just -- I've been on high alert, just not trying to have a losing season, especially here at a school like this.
In their last two games, it seems the Bruins have found that again. They pummeled Iowa last week before following up the victory with a narrow upset win against No. 18 Wisconsin on Tuesday.
"We were doing a really good job of just staying urgent and realizing what's on the line for us and our potential as well. I think our potential is scary. That's why, really, we were on such high alert. And our four games [losing streak], we learned a lot about ourselves, and we learned that we can get through a lot of tough times together. We just stayed connected. And it's showing right now. We just got to keep this going."
While UCLA still has a long ways to go, it has shown signs of a tremendous peak. While experiencing that, Dailey has learned what it takes to win at this level.
"I think just being vocal, staying connected at all times, toughness -- toughness can erase a lot of mistakes we have. You're gonna mess up in the game. That's part of basketball. It's just how you come back from that -- and just fighting," Dailey said. "All those things are intangibles. A lot of that stuff is just pride things, and the Xs of Os will take care of itself."
