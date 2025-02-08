REPORT: Bruins Early Bracketology Projection Update
The UCLA Bruins (17-6, 8-4) have completely turned their season around in the past few weeks after a miserable start to conference play. In their first season in the Big Ten, they have hit a positive learning curve, currently on a seven-game win streak. The latest ESPN Bracketology reflects that.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi released a new 68-team projection when for the upcoming NCAA March Madness Tournament. He has projected the Bruins to be a No. 5 seed in the East Region, facing his assumed winner of the Ivy League, No. 12 Yale Bulldogs.
If the Bruins were selected to the East Region, they would play the opening two rounds in Seattle, Washington before heading to Newark, New Jersey for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. A few potential opponents include No. 1 seed Duke, No. 6 Maryland, No. 7 UConn and No. 8 Gonzaga.
It is a step down from the last time we checked in on Lunardi's projections when he had UCLA as a 4-seed, but that was back when it was 11-2 and had not yet suffered its four-game losing streak. The Bruins' 5-1 record against Top-25 opponents definitely earns them that current five-seed.
There is talent littered all over the college basketball landscape, but the Bruins have shown an ability to compete with anyone and everyone. After looking like a team that may have been "on the bubble" during their four-game skid, the current seven-game win streak has surely locked up a spot for UCLA.
With eight games remaining in the regular season with the Big Ten tournament quickly following, the Bruins will have ample opportunities to continue to boost their resume and show the tournament committee why they deserve an even stronger seed. This group will surprise some people in March.
A few more wins will propel this team to an even better seeding come March. The Bruins will have a chance to make it eight-straight wins this Saturday when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (13-10, 3-9) at Pauley Pavilion. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network.
