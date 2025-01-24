The Bruins are Catching Huskies at Right Time
The UCLA Bruins and the Washington Huskies have a lot in common, especially when they started their 2024-25 seasons. Both teams started off hot, putting the rest of the Big Ten on high alert in their first year in the conference. Both programs, however, have fallen off since, though UCLA is starting to rebound.
The Bruins ended their longest losing streak of the season at just four games, giving them some breathing room when all the pressure was pushing them down. Now, being winners of back-to-back games, UCLA may be catching its opponents at a great time.
The Huskies have not found great success in Big Ten competition this season. Going into the game against the Bruins, Washington holds a 1-7 conference record. On top of that, the Huskies are on the cuffs of a five-game losing streak, the longest of the season.
Over the five-game skid, the Huskies have averaged 67 points per game and have allowed an average of 82.2 points against them. Having lost to UCLA earlier this season, fortune does not look to be on the Huskies' side as they gear up for round two against the Bruins.
UCLA has not played well over its last 10 games, collecting a record of 5-5. Given the outlook of the other Big Ten competitors, the Bruins' .500 stretch hurts them more than it helps them. Luckily for the program, leading point scorers Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr have seemed to find their mojo again.
In the two back-to-back wins for the Bruins, Bilodeau has dropped 34 points and five rebounds and has a success rate of 70% in field-goal attempts in his last 20 shots. Dailey has also come to life, posting 27 points over his last two games, with five assists and a 58.8% success rate in field-goal shooting.
Coach Mick Cronin did not appreciate the way the Bruins had played over their four-game losing streak. Luckily for the players, their play has turned around, and they are playing the basketball they started off the season playing.
As UCLA has held its opponents to 76.5 points over the last two games, the Huskies seem to be the underdogs and in jeopardy of losing six straight.
