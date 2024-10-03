UCLA Basketball: Former Trojan Kobe Johnson 'Ready for Anything' When Returning to Galen Center
One of the biggest talking points in UCLA basketball is the acquisition of guard Kobe Johnson.
A former USC Trojan, Johnson shocked the college basketball world when he became the first crosstown transfer since World War II.
Naturally, this has fans questioning if he'll be ready to face his former school when they meet up in the Big Ten Conference. According to Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times, there's nothing to worry about.
"I asked Kobe Johnson if he knew when he was going back to the Galen Center this season," Bolch said on X. "'January 27,' he said. He'll be ready for whatever comes his way."
This has been true of Johnson ever since he started playing basketball. In high school, Johnson averaged 19.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, five assists, and 3.1 steals per game as a junior. In his senior year, he averaged 26.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.4 steals per game.
Johnson soon enrolled at USC where he played 7.5 total minutes in 27 games as a freshman. In that short amount of time, he averaged 1.2 points, one rebound, 0.8 assists, and 0.6 steals per game.
However, that all changed his sophomore year when he became a starter for the Trojans. He started 29 of 33 games and averaged 9.2 points, five rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. Johnson was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team that season.
In the end, USC finished third in the Pac-12 Conference with a 22-11 record behind UCLA and Arizona, the latter of which went on to win the conference tournament. The Trojans were eliminated in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament by Michigan State.
In his junior year, Johnson continued to improve, averaging 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 steals, and 2.2 steals across 31 games. He was once again named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.
Unfortunately, the Trojans didn't improve with Johnson. That season, they finished with a 15-18 overall record with a three-way tie for eighth place in the Pac-12 Conference. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament by Arizona and did not qualify for March Madness.
This not only led to head coach Andy Enfield leaving the program, but Johnson as well. Now, he's working with Mick Cronin and looking to earn his third consecutive All-Defensive Team placement in a brand-new conference.
