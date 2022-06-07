Johnny Juzang and Peyton Watson Work Out For Lakers, Pacers Ahead of NBA Draft

With the draft just over two weeks out, two Bruins are continuing to make connections with professional franchises.

UCLA men's basketball guard Johnny Juzang and guard/forward Peyton Watson both worked out for teams Monday ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. Juzang stayed close to home and tried out for the Los Angeles Lakers while Watson traveled to the Midwest and showcased his talents for the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers are the the fourth team Juzang has worked out for, with the first three being the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Pacers. Watson had not publicly worked out for any NBA team before Monday.

Guard Jules Bernard has worked out for the Lakers and Utah Jazz, but he did not participate in an additional workout on Monday like his two now-former teammates.

Juzang declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and worked out for several teams last spring, in addition to meeting with half the league at the NBA Draft Combine. Juzang wound up returning to Westwood, and he now finds himself in a similar position one year later having met with more teams at the combine and across the country.

The third-year guard averaged 15.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game on .436/.356/.854 shooting splits across his two years at UCLA after transferring from Kentucky. Juzang made waves when he led the Bruins to the Final Four in 2021 with 22.8 points per game in the NCAA tournament, and he once again led the team in points per game as a junior.

Juzang made the All-Pac-12 Second Team in 2021 before achieving First Team status in 2022, in addition to making the NABC's All-American Third Team to cap off his collegiate career.

Despite all the production and recognition Juzang earned the past two years, he currently projects as a possible second round pick.

The Lakers do not currently have a pick in either the first or second round, but considering they have held multiple workout sessions with prospects, they are certainly in the market to either trade into the draft or pick up undrafted free agents.

Watson is ranked just ahead of Juzang by most outlets, but like this teammate, he did not participate in the scrimmages at the recent NBA Draft Combine. Watson instead held a pro day in Chicago, where teams got their first look at him since he left Westwood.

The former McDonald’s All-American averaged 3.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.6 blocks and 0.6 steals in 12.7 minutes per game for the Bruins as a true freshman. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound wing shot just 32.2% from the field and 22.6% from deep in his only year with the program, but his length, athleticism and supposed high ceiling are what could stand out to NBA teams in June.

The Pacers own the No. 31 and No. 58 picks, bookending the second round with their selections. Watson could fit into either slot, as could Juzang, who also worked out for the team in May.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place June 23, and the three Bruins hoping to hear their names called will be tuned in to every last pick that gets announced that night in Brooklyn.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated