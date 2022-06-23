NBA Draft Preview 2022: UCLA Men's Basketball G Jules Bernard

The 2022 NBA Draft is taking place in Brooklyn on Thursday night, and a handful of Bruins are hoping to hear their names called.

There hasn't been a UCLA men's basketball product selected in three years, with 2020 and 2021 marking the first back-to-back drafts without a Bruin since 1957 and 1958. Of course, there has only been one draft-bound player over the past two years – guard Chris Smith, who was still recovering from a torn ACL when he was passed over.

This time around, guard Johnny Juzang, guard/forward Peyton Watson and guard Jules Bernard all forgoed their remaining collegiate eligibility to pursue careers in the NBA. With three representatives in the draft pool, UCLA could produce its first draft pick since Jaylen Hands in 2019, or maybe even its first first round pick since Aaron Holiday in 2018.

All Bruins is breaking down scouting reports, stats and predictions for the biggest names coming out of Westwood this June, and Bernard is next up on the list.

Stats

2018-19: 33 games played, 17.2 minutes per game, 7.6 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game, 0.8 assists per game, 0.5 steals per game, 0.1 blocks per game, 46.9% field goal shooting, 37.1% 3-point shooting, 73.9% free throw shooting, 15.2 PER

2019-20: 30 games played, 16.2 minutes per game, 5.5 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game, 0.6 assists per game, 0.5 steals per game, 0.2 blocks per game, 39.0% field goal shooting, 31.7% 3-point shooting, 78.4% free throw shooting, 12.8 PER

2020-21: 32 games played, 29.3 minutes per game, 10.3 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, 1.6 assists per game, 0.5 steals per game, 0.2 blocks per game, 44.1% field goal shooting, 39.6% 3-point shooting, 74.4% free throw shooting, 16.3 PER

2021-22: 35 games played, 30.1 minutes per game, 12.8 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game, 1.0 steals per game, 0.2 blocks per game, 41.9% field goal shooting, 33.7% 3-point shooting, 81.8% free throw shooting, 19.2 PER (All-Pac 12 Tournament Team)

Measurements

Age: 22 years old

Height (w/o Shoes): 6-foot-5

Height (w/ Shoes): 6-foot-6.25

Weight: 207 pounds

Hand Length: 8.75 inches

Hand Width: 10 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-7

Standing Reach: 8-foot-5

Lane Agility: 11.47 seconds

Shuttle Run: 3.30 seconds

Three Quarter Sprint: 3.34 seconds

Standing Vertical Leap: 28.0 inches

Max Vertical Leap: 35.5 inches

What The Experts Are Saying

Pete Hernandez, DKNation: "STRENGTHS Bernard is a solid shooter and a decent scorer off the dribble. Given his 6’6 size he has the advantage of posting up smaller guards when given the opportunity. He’s an adequate playmaker and a solid rebounder for his position. WEAKNESSES He can find challenges when attempting to score in traffic and is a streaky shooter. Bernard can be passive on offense and could stand to be more disciplined on defense. He lacks an elite first step off the dribble and would benefit from increasing his efficiency from the free-throw line."

Alan Lu, NBA Scouting Live: "Jules Bernard is an athletic swing that can shoot and score the basketball. He helped UCLA get to the Final Four last season in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. While he was overshadowed by higher profile teammates this year, Bernard excelled as a scorer and defender in a complimentary role at UCLA this year, and he also had a very good showing at the 2022 G-League Elite Camp. Currently, he is a borderline second round candidate in the 2022 draft."

Rankings

The Ringer: N/A

Sports Illustrated: N/A

The Athletic: N/A

NBADraft.net: N/A

CBS Sports: N/A



NBA Scouting Live: No. 100 overall

Prediction

Bernard's growth has been one of the better – yet somehow overlooked – storylines of the Mick Cronin era thus far.

When he arrived on campus, Bernard was a raw, turnover-prone slasher. Four years later, he had improved on his 3-point shot, his playmaking abilities, his handle, his perimeter defense, his rebounding and basically every other skill in his arsenal.

Bernard was a key starter on the 2021 Final Four team and the 2022 Sweet 16 team, and he would have played in more games than anyone else in UCLA history had he returned for his super senior year.

Instead, Bernard picked up an invite to the G League Elite Camp, where he averaged 17 points per game and had one of the better assist-to-turnover ratios in the field. Bernard didn't do quite enough, however, to get called up to the NBA Draft Combine later that week.

That led many to believe Bernard was a lock to return to Westwood, considering how unlikely it is for a player not invited to the combine to get drafted, but he stuck it out anyways.

A few weeks later, Bernard has several pro suitors lining up for him – the long guard had a few last-minute workouts with the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, but the one that stood out the most was his first.

With just hours to go before the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline, Bernard was working out for the Los Angeles Lakers. Later that day, he talked to UCLA's coaching staff and announced he would be turning pro as planned.

Even if Bernard didn't get a handshake promise from Lakers' management that day, he must have felt good about his chances to go there. It was Bernard's first workout, so it's unlikely he made his decision based on what another team was telling him at the time.

Bernard was born and raised in Los Angeles and went to college just a few miles up the I-405 from Crypto.com Arena. When pictures came out of him donning the purple and gold in his workout, Bernard looked like he was born to play for the Lakers.

Of course, he would likely start next season with the South Bay Lakers in the G League if he were to sign a contract. However, given Los Angeles' tendency to give overlooked veteran prospects a chance on their top-heavy roster in the LeBron James era – from Alex Caruso and Mac McClung to Talen Horton-Tucker and Austin Reaves – Bernard wouldn't be too far away from a call up.

Bernard has the tools to play in the NBA, and while his game may not have a ton more room to grow, he's come far enough where a successful pro career is just over the horizon.

Jules Bernard: Los Angeles Lakers, Undrafted

