UCLA Notes: Jrue Holiday's Finals Outburst, Adem Bona, Softball
The Blue and Gold have been stunningly busy for late May and the first week of June. Allow us to explain.
UCLA Basketball: Jrue Holiday Making Early Case for Finals MVP in Game 1 vs Dallas Mavericks
2008-09 one-and-done UCLA Bruin-turned-All-Star and NBA champion Jrue Holiday is looking to add to his hardware collection this June. His Boston Celtics are currently up 1-0 on the Dallas Mavericks, and his two-way contributions are such a big reason why that, heck, he could play spoiler in the quest for Finals MVP honors.
UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona Drafted by Recent NBA Champion in The Ringer's Latest Mock Draft
Former two-time All-Pac-12 UCLA Bruins power forward/center Adem Bona landed with a recent title-winning franchise in a fresh mock draft from The Ringer.
UCLA Basketball: Stunning Health Update on Bruins-Turned-Bulls Guard Lonzo Ball
One-time UCLA Bruins point guard Lonzo Ball was an exciting 3-and-D starter in the NBA... for a while. Injuries began to rear their ugly head even during his tenure with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, but things really got bad by the time he was playing for the Chicago Bulls. He's only suited up for 35 contests across his three seasons with the club, but now, a surprising update has set the stage for an interesting 2024-25 season.
UCLA Football: 3 Bruins Make College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
A trio of former UCLA greats have qualified for the College Football Hall of Fame's ballot this year. Can any of them make the cut?
UCLA Softball: Bruins Fall in Women's College World Series to Pac-12 Rival
Maya Brady and co. advanced all the way to the Women's College World Series this spring, but they couldn't quite seal the deal.