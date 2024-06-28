UCLA Football: Bruins Land Big Special Teams Commitment
The UCLA Bruins football team has been building more culture this offseason under new head coach Deshaun Foster. Foster has changed the way that the Bruins have done things and it has translated into seemingly happier players.
As the Bruins make their way to the Big Ten for the first time this year, this narrative becomes vital to the future success of the program. UCLA has been landing commitments from players all summer and they just got another one on the special teams side of things.
Houston (Texas) MacArthur long snapper Halakilangi Muagututi'a has committed to playing football at UCLA. This addition is a big get for Foster and the entire team as special teams are often an area that gets overlooked on the field.
UCLA beat out a few other teams to land Muagututi'a, including Jackson State, Hawaii, UTSA, and Army. If the Bruins can shore up the special teams area, it could make a massive difference in how games turn out.
Sometimes special teams can make or break a game so it's great to see Foster taking an interest in them. Either way, this is a great get for the Bruins. Congrats and welcome to UCLA Halakilangi.
