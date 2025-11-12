Keys to Establishing UCLA's Run Game vs Ohio State
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) are looking ahead to their toughest game of the season -- a road matchup against the first-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.
While the Bruins have gone through many trials and tribulations this season, one of the biggest reasons for their recent struggles has been the inability to establish the run game outside of star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Iamaleava has led UCLA in rushing yards all season, and he added to it in Saturday's heroic effort against Nebraska.
Bruins interim coach Tim Skipper detailed how the offensive line can aid in bolstering their run game moving forward.
"Sticking to our blocks would be the main thing," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "We're getting up to where we need to be, just controlling who we're blocking. This Nebraska game, they did a lot of stimming. So they stimmed pre-snap to try to mess with our points and all our stuff and our aiming points on who we're blocking.
"We have to stay on our tracks and the ball carriers stay tight to the blocks and 10 guys block it so one can run. That's the bottom line of what we're doing."
The Bruins just got left guard Eugene Brooks back in the lineup after missing the Indiana game with a last-minute injury. His absence was felt, but so was his impact in his return against the Huskers. However, offensive line captain Garrett DiGiorgio's status is in jeopardy this week after suffering a spasm on Saturday.
The Bruins can't afford the loss of another solid offensive lineman, especially with the schedule they have coming up.
UCLA Strength of Schedule Skyrockets
Starting the season with four-straight losses doesn't net a team the greatest chances at making a bowl game, but interim coach Tim Skipper immediately ripped off three wins and boosted the hope in the locker room. UCLA's chances are all but zero after Saturday's loss.
Breaking Down Donovan Dent's Impact For UCLA Bruins
The path to three wins with three games remaining is daunting for the Bruins. According to ESPN's FPI, UCLA has the strongest remaining strength of schedule in college football, up two spots from where it ranked going into the Nebraska game.
The Bruins are the 68th-ranked team in the FPI. The index gives them the 90th-ranked game control rating, which measures the chance that the average top 25 team would control a game the way UCLA did. UCLA is also near the bottom of the sport in average in-game win probability, sitting 122nd in the country.
The index gives the Bruins a 0.1% chance of winning out in the last three games and, hence, a 0.1% chance to make a bowl game.
