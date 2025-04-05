Bruins Lose Out Again to Bitter Rival
UCLA was in the running for a local four-star prospect, an opportunity to take a significant step in recruiting the class of 2026.
Deshonne Redeaux of Oaks Christian High School had narrowed his final schools down to UCLA, USC, Oregon, Michigan, Washington and Georgia.
On Saturday, he announced his commitment to USC, as first revealed on CBS Sports HQ. The commitment extends the Trojans' lead this offseason's recruiting battle of Los Angeles.
UCLA already has some solid up-and-comers in its running back room, but being able to keep that consistency with future classes is also key.
Redeaux is the No. 12 running back in his class, the No. 19 class of 2026 prospect in California and No. 164 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Redeaux from almost exactly a year ago:
"One of the nation's top two-sport athletes. Not just a dominant running back but a top sprinter as well. Personal best 10.42-100m/21.32-100m as a freshman but had to sit out sophomore track season due to an injury. Speed jumps out on the football field as well.
"A true home run threat from anywhere on the field. Has some wiggle to him, can make a defender miss in the open field and runs hard. Has a solid frame, strong upper body and carries 195 pounds really well. Has a physical edge to him, played corner as a freshman and would lay guys out although he focused on running back as a sophomore.
"Decisive runner, doesn't dance around or try to be too cute, hits the hole and isn't afraid to initiate contact. Catches the ball well out of the backfield, not just screens but wheel routes and deep balls down the slot.
"Junior season will be big for him to show he can be a durable, every down back but the ceiling is high and Redeaux projects as an easy high major Power 4 prospect.
Redeaux did have a big junior season, recording 1,263 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns despite missing three games.
UCLA still has just four commits from the class of 2026 so far, all of which are wide receivers.
