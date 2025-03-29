UCLA Offers Under-the-Radar Safety
Jacksonville, Florida defensive back Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy announced on social media on Thursday that he has received an offer from UCLA.
Caldwell-Hardy doesn't have the rankings and stars but has been receiving some Division 1 attention lately. UCLA sets itself apart by being the first Power Four offer so far. This could result in a flurry of other power conference teams taking notice and extending offers of their own.
Caldwell-Hardy is a speedy defensive back with the ability to play man and zone coverage at a high level. He has no issue playing a physical brand of football, sliding down into the box and being a force in the run game. He could be a versatile piece to a Ikaika Malloe-led defense.
The Bruins had their fair share of defensive struggles in 2024, especially in the secondary. Since the season concluded, head coach DeShaun Foster and his assistants have hit the road in search of talented prospects that can step in and help out. Both in the transfer portal and at the high school ranks, UCLA has been extremely active as it continues to improve in that room.
UCLA has made it a clear point to add to the secondary and create a bit more competition in the room. Malloe talked in a media availability at UCLA's Pro Day about the secondary.
"The secondary, there's just so much," Malloe said. "Key Lawrence and [Andre] Jordan from Oregon State, there's just so much back there.
"It will be interesting to see where they develop, how they develop and more importantly, us as a defense, we need to make sure we get the 11 best players on the field. So, whatever the package is that fits that, that's what we have to do."
Between the transfers, recruiting class and what they're trying to build in the 2026 class, UCLA should feel worlds better about their secondary situation than in years past. Secondary coach Demetrice Martin will have the talent and opportunity to improve the secondary in a big way.
UCLA currently holds four commitments for the 2026 class. All four committed players are wide receivers.
Please follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to not miss another UCLA recruiting story.
Feel free to also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.