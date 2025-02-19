UCLA Offers One of Top RBs in Class of 2026
UCLA needs to establish a future at the running back position.
As of now, the Bruins don't have a clear RB1 going into the 2025 season -- their best options are currently Jalen Berger and incoming four-star Karson Cox, but Berger isn't quite an ideal starter and Cox willl probably need a year to develop.
UCLA was the worst rushing team in the league last season, averaging less than 90 rushing yards per game.
A program known for producing great running backs, such as head coach DeShaun Foster himself, the Bruins will need to flip the narrative on their run game.
Of course, that starts with recruiting.
Landing Cox was a great first start, but UCLA needs to keep its foot on the pedal.
The Bruins recently offered one of the top running backs in the class of 2026, four-star Javian Osborne. He announced the offer on social media on Tuesday.
Osborne, who plays for Forney High School in Texas, is ranked the No. 4 running back in his class, the No. 9 class of 2026 recruit in Texas and the No. 60 overall player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks evaluated Osborne last July:
"High-volume workhorse with huge production as a sophomore. Creative runner in the hole and the first 10-20 yards. Capable of stacking cuts at any level of the defense and bursting to green grass. Runs with impressive initial acceleration. Quick-footed to set up cuts and mask impending redirection. Top-end gear does not match early speed but is not a weakness, as reflected by an encouraging 11.05 100 in Spring 2024. Violent gait that helps shake glancing contact, but might influence balance. Repeatedly showed hop-skip-jump close-quarters evasiveness as a sophomore. Consistency as a run finisher should increase with physical development. Capable pass catcher who ideally will get more reps in that category. Occasionally gathers and gears down slightly when redirecting. In a loaded TXHSFB 2026 RB cycle, has a case for RB1 and is in the discussion entering the 2024 season. Projects as a potential high-major impact player who could develop into a pro prospect down the road."
Osborne has also received offers from Texas, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Texas A&M, Georgia and Florida State, among others.