UCLA Star Seniors Give Pitch to Recruits
UCLA's seniors just wrapped up their final game as Bruins and do so in winning fashion.
It wasn't the year the Bruins had hoped for, but nonetheless, the seniors went out on a high note, and the mark they left could have a lasting impact.
This class was crucial to what Bruins coach DeShaun Foster is trying to build in Westwood. He made that clear this past week when he joined the "Bruin Insider Show."
"I couldn't have done half of this stuff if it wasn't for the senior class," Foster said. "So, they did a great job for us, they truly understand what it means to be a Bruin, and they come out every day and work hard. That's why the younger guys can do the same thing. So, I tip my hat to these guys, and I really appreciate them for helping me get the job and the way that they've been performing for me on the field."
UCLA senior linebacker Kain Medrano and senior quarterback Ethan Garbers were two of the Bruins' standout seniors from this season.
Following UCLA's victory over Fresno State on Saturday, the two gave their respective pitches for recruits, stating why UCLA is the place to be.
“We need you, at this point," Medrano said. "We’ve got a lot of seniors leaving. We need you guys, and why not come play football in LA? It’s 75 degrees and sunny all year round. You get a great head coach, great position coach[es], great support staff behind you, on top of great education. I don’t see who would not want to do that. So, just fours up, come be a Bruin, and let’s carry on this momentum into the offseason.”
Garbers briefly added his take.
"Just piggybacking off of what Kain said -- yeah, it's in L.A., but you're going to school in Beverly Hills," Garbers said. "It doesn't get much better than that, honestly."
Medrano spent six years with the Bruins. having played a total of 50 games with the program. Garbers was with the program for four years and became the full-time starter going into this past season.
The future seems to be bright for this UCLA team, and Foster believes it. The former Bruin running back takes pride in leading his alma mater, and his players enjoy playing for him.
While the program missed out on a bowl game this season, this team could have great years ahead, and that's going to start on the recruiting trail.
