Longtime UCLA Assistant Earns National Honor
The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association named UCLA assistant coach Tony Newnan the NCAA Division I Assistant Coach of the Year on Wednesday.
Newnan, who joined the UCLA coaching staff in May 2011, has been a cornerstone of the program throughout Coach Cori Close’s tenure.
In his 14 seasons with the Bruins, Newnan has helped guide the team to 319 wins, serving not only as a vital assistant on the bench but also as the program’s international recruiting coordinator.
Alongside associate head coach Shannon LeBeauf, Newnan has been part of every chapter of Close’s time at UCLA.
Their continuity has been a hallmark of the Bruins’ sustained success, which includes four straight trips to the Sweet 16 from 2016 to 2019 and an Elite Eight appearance in 2018.
In addition to game planning and development, Newnan has played a critical role in expanding the Bruins’ global reach through international recruiting. His eye for talent and ability to connect with athletes across the world have been instrumental in shaping UCLA’s competitive edge.
The WBCA also recognized five other coaches for their outstanding work across various levels of women’s basketball: Philip Sayers of Grand Valley State at Division II, Nettie Respondek of New York University at Division III, Jessica Garriga of William Carey University at the NAIA level, Marija Pacar of Odessa College for two-year colleges and Kayla Refner of Seton Catholic Preparatory High School.
In honor of the six recipients and the WBCA’s continued commitment to community engagement, Aflac will donate $5,000 in each coach’s name to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
The total donation of $30,000 will support the fund’s mission to advance cancer research and provide "strength" and "hope" to women battling the disease, as stated in the campaign's vision. Aflac has contributed more than $100,000 to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
“Aflac is proud to support the WBCA Assistant Coach of the Year awards and honor the assistant coaches who help their student-athletes on and off the court,” said Garth Knutson, Aflac’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, per a release. “We remain committed to recognizing their impact and helping advance the future of women’s sports.”
To further celebrate the impact of women’s basketball coaches and their role in mentorship, Aflac and the WBCA will host a basketball skills clinic on April 2 in Tampa.
Held in conjunction with the annual WBCA Convention, the clinic will provide 200 girls in grades five through eight with hands-on coaching and mentorship.
For Newnan, the award is more than a personal accolade. It reflects years of dedication, consistency and care, a legacy built on elevating those around him and helping shape one of the nation’s premier programs.
