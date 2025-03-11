Bruins Want USC One More Time in NCAA Tournament
After suffering their only two losses this season at the hands of USC, the UCLA Bruins finally got the best of their crosstown rivals, beating the Trojans, 72-67, and securing their first Big Ten Championship on Sunday. The win wasn’t enough for the Bruins, as Coach Cori Close wants one more crack at USC.
Next for the Bruins is the NCAA Tournament. UCLA will surely be a No. 1 seed in the national tournament. With the possibility of USC also being a No. 1 seed, there is a chance the two premier programs will meet once more on the biggest stage of them all.
“I remember the very first time we played at their place Lindsay [Gottlieb] said, ‘I’m really hoping we’re going to get to do this four times. I think that it would mean a lot for us both to be No. 1 seeds,” Close said after the tournament title win.
“I think you have to prove yourself, right? Your play has to back that up, and I hope we do get a chance to do it in Tampa a fourth time.”
UCLA's Big Ten title win gave the Bruins their first conference championship since the 2005-06 season, and they became the fifth team in a major conference to win a conference tournament in its first season in the league.
It’s been four weeks since UCLA women’s basketball last held the No. 1 spot on the AP Top 25 Poll, and after a Big Ten Tournament title, the Bruins are back on top of the women’s college basketball world. The win against the Trojans was enough for the AP voters to give the once-undefeated Bruins the top spot in the country, ranking UCLA No. 1 on Monday’s updated AP Top 25 Poll.
The Bruins were ranked fourth last week, behind UConn, USC and Texas. With the Bruins upending the Trojans in the conference tournament final and Texas losing to South Carolina in the SEC title game, UCLA took over the No. 1 spot, which the team held for 12 straight weeks this season before USC snapped its 24-0 record.
UCLA will finish the regular and postseason 30-2 overall and 16-2 against Big Ten competition -- its only losses in the season coming from the Trojans on Feb. 13 and March 1. The Bruins did get the last laugh, hoisting up the conference title in Indianapolis on Sunday.
It is likely both teams will meet once again in the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins will have to wait for Selection Sunday on March 16 for the seeding to be official.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.