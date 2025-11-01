UConn Fans React to Azzi Fudd, Dallas Wings Speculation
On October 31, Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist got married at Villanova Chapel. The entire team showed up to celebrate her big day. That's when things got interesting for UConn Huskies fans watching from home.
The Instagram Tag That Has Everyone Talking
Twitter users started sharing screenshots from the Wings' team photos at Siegrist's wedding. But fans noticed something strange. In the Instagram story, Azzi Fudd's account was tagged in the photo. It is quite surprising because Fudd wasn't even there. She's still playing for UConn and was nowhere near the wedding.
Social media went crazy with theories. One fan joked, "Did they tag Azzi instead of Zaza on accident?"
Another wrote, "Azzi fudd welcome to dallas wings."
Some fans were even bolder, posting, "Future dallas wings" with excitement. Whether the tag was a mistake or not, UConn fans took it as a sign.
Coach Fernandez's Visit Sparks More Rumors
Here's what really got people excited. The Dallas Wings just hired Jose Fernandez as their new head coach. He and UConn's Geno Auriemma are best friends who have known each other for 30 years.
When asked about Fernandez, Auriemma smiled with a knowing smirk and said: "I'm sure he'll ask me about Paige… but I'll be glowing."
That simple comment sent fans into overdrive. They believe Fernandez will definitely visit UConn soon, and many think he'll ask about Fudd too.
Social media immediately filled with fan predictions. "With the first pick in the draft. Dallas Wings select… Azzi Fudd," one excited fan posted. Others simply wrote, "Azzi going #1 to Dallas period." Fans desperately want to see Bueckers and Fudd reunited in the WNBA.
While all this speculation happens, Fudd is absolutely dominating on the college court. Last season, she averaged 13.6 points per game and shot an impressive 43.6 percent from three-point range for UConn's national championship team. She played in 34 of the Huskies' 40 games after dealing with injury problems earlier in her career.
This season, Fudd has continued her elite play. She's one of the most efficient scorers in all of women's college basketball. Scouts project her as a top-three pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
Right now, it's all fan dreaming and speculation. But with that mysterious Instagram tag, Fernandez's coaching hire, and Auriemma's smirk, UConn fans have plenty of reasons to dream. Whether it was accidental or not, that tag definitely has the basketball world talking about what could happen next.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!
- UConn Has Heated Rivalry Brewing With St. John's, Rick Pitino
- UConn's Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers Shut Down Breakup Speculation
- UConn's Azzi Fudd Gets Real About Excitement of Healthy Season
- UConn Fans React to Azzi Fudd's Silence on Paige Bueckers' Birthday
- UConn’s Joe Fagnano Puts On a Show vs. Boston College