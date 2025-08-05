All Trojans

LeBron, Bronny James Criticized for Missing Luka Doncic Press Conference

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James and his dad LeBron James were two of the only Lakers players not at Luka Doncic's press conference following his contract extension. One analyst was adamant that the former USC Trojans guard should have been there.

Cory Pappas

Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with his son guard Bronny James (9) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with his son guard Bronny James (9) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James received backlash for not attending Luka Doncic’s press conference following the news of Doncic’s massive contract extension to stay in LA. Sportscaster Dan Patrick said on the Dan Patrick Show that the former USC Trojans guard should have been in attendance. 

LeBron, Bronny James Not Present At Luka Doncic Press Conference

Bronny James LeBron James Luka Doncic Los Angeles Lakers NBA Press Conference Contract Extension Dan Patrick USC Trojans
Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) talks with team co-owner Jeanie Buss following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers held a press conference following Luka Doncic and the team agreeing to a 3-year $165 million contract extension. Many Lakers players were there in attendance to support the Lakers superstar on this big day. A couple of the notable Lakers players not there were LeBron James and Bronny James. 

“LeBron I think was posting that he was playing golf at the time, on vacation…The one person who I thought should have been there was his son (Bronny),” Dan Patrick said. “Bronny James, if he wants to stay longer after LeBron leaves, like that’s your teammate…You’re the last guy on the roster, you should be there.”

Patrick went on to talk about the passive aggressive signs LeBron has shown this offseason that he potentially would not want to be on the Lakers anymore with them being “Luka’s team.” He also added that this would have been a good time for Bronny to step up and be there for Luka. 

“It just feels like there is a game going on. The passive aggressive, who knows, European league, back and forth, working out at the old Clippers facility, and here we go,” Patrick said. “Bronny should have been there. ‘Dad, I’m going to cut short this vacation. I need to be there, I think it’s really important,’” said Patrick.

ESPN did report that LeBron James did reach out to Doncic to congratulate him on his new contract on a video call. 

The Los Angeles Lakers have now made it clear that it is Luka Doncic’s team. The 26-year-old Doncic is one of the top players in the world and just entering his athletic prime. LeBron James has been the face of every team he has played on in his career until now. 

MORE: USC Trojans Targeting In-State Tight End Recruit Following Recent Decommitment

MORE: Former U.S. President's Opinion Of Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Resurfaces

MORE: Why Recruit Breck Kolojay Chose Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans Over Georgia Bulldogs

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Update On DJ Wingfield, NCAA Lawsuit

Bronny James Entering Year Two in NBA

Bronny James LeBron James Luka Doncic Los Angeles Lakers NBA Press Conference Contract Extension Dan Patrick USC Trojans
Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) prepares for the start of the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

With LeBron James’s career winding down, Bronny James’s career is just getting started. Bronny was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Lakers. 

Bronny didn’t see much of the court in his rookie season, playing in only 27 games and averaging 2.3 points per game in roughly six minutes per appearance. However as the season went on, Bronny got more run in the G-League for the South Bay Lakers. In 11 games, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game. 

During Lakers 2025 Summer league action, Bronny showed more improvement and will look to continue it as he gets ready to start his second season in the NBA. 

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Basketball