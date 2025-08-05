LeBron, Bronny James Criticized for Missing Luka Doncic Press Conference
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James received backlash for not attending Luka Doncic’s press conference following the news of Doncic’s massive contract extension to stay in LA. Sportscaster Dan Patrick said on the Dan Patrick Show that the former USC Trojans guard should have been in attendance.
LeBron, Bronny James Not Present At Luka Doncic Press Conference
The Los Angeles Lakers held a press conference following Luka Doncic and the team agreeing to a 3-year $165 million contract extension. Many Lakers players were there in attendance to support the Lakers superstar on this big day. A couple of the notable Lakers players not there were LeBron James and Bronny James.
“LeBron I think was posting that he was playing golf at the time, on vacation…The one person who I thought should have been there was his son (Bronny),” Dan Patrick said. “Bronny James, if he wants to stay longer after LeBron leaves, like that’s your teammate…You’re the last guy on the roster, you should be there.”
Patrick went on to talk about the passive aggressive signs LeBron has shown this offseason that he potentially would not want to be on the Lakers anymore with them being “Luka’s team.” He also added that this would have been a good time for Bronny to step up and be there for Luka.
“It just feels like there is a game going on. The passive aggressive, who knows, European league, back and forth, working out at the old Clippers facility, and here we go,” Patrick said. “Bronny should have been there. ‘Dad, I’m going to cut short this vacation. I need to be there, I think it’s really important,’” said Patrick.
ESPN did report that LeBron James did reach out to Doncic to congratulate him on his new contract on a video call.
The Los Angeles Lakers have now made it clear that it is Luka Doncic’s team. The 26-year-old Doncic is one of the top players in the world and just entering his athletic prime. LeBron James has been the face of every team he has played on in his career until now.
Bronny James Entering Year Two in NBA
With LeBron James’s career winding down, Bronny James’s career is just getting started. Bronny was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Lakers.
Bronny didn’t see much of the court in his rookie season, playing in only 27 games and averaging 2.3 points per game in roughly six minutes per appearance. However as the season went on, Bronny got more run in the G-League for the South Bay Lakers. In 11 games, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game.
During Lakers 2025 Summer league action, Bronny showed more improvement and will look to continue it as he gets ready to start his second season in the NBA.