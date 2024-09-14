Former USC Trojan Bronny James' Lakers Summer League Jersey Auctioned For Insane Price
Former USC Trojans basketball player and current Los Angeles Laker Bronny James had his summer league debut jersey sold at an auction for $38,400.
This jersey was worn by James during his first NBA summer league game in Las Vegas. James had 8 points and 5 rebounds.
Bronny James Jersey Goes for $38.4K
Bronny James was the talk of the town during the NBA summer league. Part of this was due to a draft class that scouts were down on. There weren’t many top prospects that stole the headlines. Maybe they weren’t hyped up by the media or raved about by scouts, but you never know until they play. There are always players that prove everyone wrong.
The biggest reason for the attention surrounding Bronny is because of his father and new teammate, Lebron James, arguably the greatest basketball player of all time and continuing to build on his resume in year 22.
Many have been critical about Bronny getting drafted by the Lakers because they didn’t feel he earn it, only picked because his dad pulled the strings for the Lakers to do it. He can show he was the right pick with his play.
Even as a second-round rookie, Bronny James had his jersey in his first summer league game bought at a Sotheby’s auction for $38,400.
The price for the memorabilia from his first NBA game with his father will assuredly surpass the value of the summer league jersey.
Bronny James Still Has a Long Way To Go
Bronny James was one of the most talked about players in the country last season for the USC Trojans, headlining an exciting recruiting class alongside Isaiah Collier. Unfortunately for USC, they couldn’t translate this excitement into many wins. USC finished 15-18 and missed postseason play completely.
It was a scary start at USC for James, however. He suffered a cardiac arrest before the season started, and to everyone's relief, he made a full recovery. When James took the court, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in his lone season in college at USC. Many fans were expecting James to be an offensive star for the Trojans but it just did not happen. However, he proved to be a solid defensive guard that had freak athleticism.
James had his struggles throughout the NBA summer league before looking showing improvement in his last couple of games. In his first two games at the California Classic at Chase Center, it was clear he was lacking confidence on the offensive end. As summer league went on, he became more aggressive, resulting in better performances.
It is unclear where James will be to start the NBA season. Will he be on the Lakers opening night or will he be starting in the G-League? That is to be determined.
Lakers training camp begins Oct. 1.
