Can USC Trojans, Eric Musselman Land 5-Star Forward Christian Collins' Commitment?
The USC Trojans have been active on the recruiting front in Eric Musselman's first year at the helm of the program. The Trojans currently hold two commits for their 2025 recruiting class, which includes two four-star prospects.
Not only have the Trojans been able to get a couple of key commits in Musselman's first full recruiting cycle at USC, but are in the mix for some highly talented recruits in the class of 2026.
USC got their most recent commit in their 2025 recruiting class from St. John Bosco High School in Elzie Harrington, but Musselman and staff are in hot pursuit of fellow Braves forward Christian Collins. The junior forward is one of the fastest rising prospects in his class.
Dushawn London of 247Sports spoke with a few of some of USC's top targets, including Collins, in the class of 2026 at the HoopHall Classic.
Collins is currently ranked as the No. 8 player in the country and No. 2 power forward in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
He told London and 247Sports that the Trojans and Musselman are one of the two schools that are recruiting him the hardest along with Cal. Collins took an unofficial visit to USC when the Trojans took on Cal back on Nov. 17. He plans to take official visits after the end of his high school season and USC should be high on his priority list of schools to visit.
The Trojans are making a conceited effort to keep the top local prospects in-state. Musselman also has keyed in on Sierra Canyon forward Maximo Adams. He is the No. 7 small forward and No. 41 player in his class. Adams listed USC as one of the top four schools that are pushing the most for his signature. He also plans to take official visits after his high school season ends.
USC continues to recruit their backyard at a high-level even with the departure of former head coach Andy Enfield. Musselman didn't reel in many California recruits while at Arkansas, but his ability to build relationships quickly has shown itself already.
If the Trojans are able to establish a real recruiting fence around California, it would be a big for the program. Five of the top ten players in the class of 2026 are from the Golden State, and if USC is able to make themselves a contender for the top in-state players from year-to-year, it would spell trouble for programs on the West Coast.
