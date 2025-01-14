How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball: Preview, Odds, TV Channel
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is 10-6, 2-3 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are coming off a big win against Illinois. The Trojans return home to Galen Center to face the 12-4 Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday night.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team will face the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The game broadcast will be on FS1.
USC vs. Iowa preview:
The USC Trojans are coming off an upset win against the former No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois has since dropped to No. 19. The Trojans won 82-72 despite being down at halftime. It was USC’s first win against a ranked opponent on the road since 2010. Getting the win was crucial as the Trojans previously lost two straight games, both against Big Ten opponents. It was also USC’s first win of 2025.
Securing a win against a ranked opponent is a momentum and confidence booster. After the game, USC coach Eric Musselman spoke to the media about how the team came together. He believes that despite the past losses, the Trojans are moving in the right direction.
“Look, the stuff that’s going on in LA has affected us,” Musselman said. “We’re moving in the right direction. I mean, sometimes you lose games and you get frustrated and stuff, but we played well at Indiana.”
After two straight road games, the Trojans are returning to Los Angeles. The USC Trojans have not played at Galen Center since Jan. 4.
USC guard Desmond Claude scored a season-high 31 points in the win. He continues to lead the team averaging 15.9 points per game. Guard Wesley Yates III also had a big game, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week. In their two-game stretch against Indiana and Illinois, Yates averaged 16.5 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. He has been a young player stepping up this season.
Forwards Rashaun Agee and Saint Thomas have also been playing more consistently, helping the Trojans put up a fight each week. Thomas leads the Trojans averaging 6.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals.
The Iowa Hawkeyes are 12-4, 3-2 in Big Ten conference play. They have an 0-2 record when away. The Hawkeyes are coming off an 85-60 win against the Indiana Hoosiers.
USC’s defense will have a tough task against the Hawkeyes. Iowa has one of the top offenses in the nation, ranking No. 3 in effective field goal percentage at 59.2 percent, and No. 2 in scoring offense averaging 89.6. Iowa guard, Drew Thelwell has been a top player for the Hawkeyes. He is No. 5 in assist-to-turnover ratio, he also leads the team averaging 2.3 steals. Forward Payton Sandford leads the team averaging 16.9 points per game.
The USC Trojans are 3-1 against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The last time the two teams faced off was in 1972.
USC vs. Iowa prediction:
The USC Trojans are 2.5-point favorites against the Hawkeyes. Despite being back home, the Trojans will fall short against the Hawkeyes, losing 83-81.
After the Trojans face the Hawkeyes, USC will face the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers on Jan. 18 at Galen Center.
