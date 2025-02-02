How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Iowa Women's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds
The No. 4 USC Trojans women’s basketball team is 19-1, 10-0 in Big Ten conference play. The Women of Troy are coming off a win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 82-69. The Trojans will face the 14-7 Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday morning.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team will face the Iowa Hawkeye at 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The game broadcast will be on Fox.
Betting Odds:
- Spread: USC -9.5
- Points Total: 142.5
USC vs. Iowa preview:
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team is coming off a dominating game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Despite USC forward Kiki Iriafen having a knee injury against Purdue, she was back scoring over 20 points against Minnesota.
Even with being favorites entering the game, Minnesota had the same number of wins and was a tough opponent. After the game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke to the media.
“Minnesota is a really good team. I told the team a number of times they have had the same number of wins as us. They’re at the top, you know, section of the conference and I thought we took care of business,” Gottlieb said.
USC center Rayah Marshall was ruled out of the game, which was not known until the day of. It took each player to step up for something unplanned. One part of this team that has been shining are the freshmen players, which Gottlieb touched on.
MORE: Top-25 Basketball Poll Shakeup After Ranked Matchups: USC Trojans, South Carolina
MORE: Best Big Ten Receivers Ranked: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, USC's Makai Lemon
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Among Highest Coaching Buyouts With Georgia's Kirby Smart
“We didn’t know that Rayah wasn’t going to play until this morning so I thought other people stepped up finding different ways to win,” Gottlieb said. “I think our freshmen who got significant minutes were really really good, and they keep getting better which is exciting.”
Both Iriafen and guard JuJu Watkins scored over 20 points against Minnesota. Freshman guard Avery Howell had another big game, coming off the bench to score 12 points. Howell has been getting more opportunities and stepping up when needed.
The Iowa Hawkeyes are 14-7, 4-6 in Big Ten conference play. Despite their overall record, the Hawkeyes are 7-3 when playing at home. Iowa is coming off a win against the Northwestern Wildcats, their second win in a row. The Hawkeyes will be looking to keep a win streak going against the Trojans.
The three players to watch for on the Hawkeyes, who get the most minutes are guard Lucy Olsen, forward Hannah Stuelke, and forward Addison O’Grady. Olsen leads the team in points averaging 15.8 and in assists at 5.0. Stuelke leads with 8.1 rebounds and O’Grady leads with 1.0 blocks. This season, the Hawkeyes are averaging 75.2 points.
This matchup will be the Trojans first matchup in Iowa City. The USC Trojans and Iowa Hawkeyes have faced twice in history, and Iowa has won both games. The last time the two teams faced was in 2013, with Iowa winning 78-65.
USC vs. Iowa prediction:
The USC Trojans will get their first win against the Iowa Hawkeyes, 78-70.
After USC’s game against Iowa, the Trojans will face the 11-10 Wisconsin Badgers Hawkeyes on Feb. 5 at 4:30 p.m. PT at Kohl Center.
MORE: USC Trojans Visit, Push For 5-Star Recruits Brandon Arrington, Elbert Hill Commitment
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Pete Carroll To Teach Class For USC Trojans While Coaching in NFL
MORE: USC Trojans To Land Elite Linebacker AJ Tuitele Over Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders NCAA Violation: USC Trojans Decommit Julian Lewis