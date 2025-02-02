All Trojans

USC Trojans Upset Michigan State, Eric Musselman's Biggest Win At USC

The USC Trojans took down the No. 7 ranked Michigan State Spartans 70-64 on Saturday afternoon. Trojans' guard Desmond Claude led the way with 19 points.

Cory Pappas

Feb 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans players celebrate with fans in the student section after defeating the Michigan State Spartans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans hosted the Michigan State Spartans at the Galen Center on Saturday afternoon. USC upset the No. 7 ranked Spartans, picking up their biggest win under first year coach Eric Musselman, 70-64.

The Trojans improved their record to 13-8 overall and 5-5 in Big Ten conference play this season.

Tom Izzo and Michigan State fell to 18-3 and 9-1 in Big Ten play. It was their first conference loss of the season. 

USC Upsets Michigan State

Feb 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Wesley Yates III (6) shoots the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images / William Navarro-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans went into Saturday seeking a big win. Upsetting the No. 7 ranked team in the country is exactly what they needed. 

USC got off to a hot start on both ends of the floor and took a 22-7 lead out of the gates. The Trojans defense didn’t allow Michigan State to score anything inside the three-point line until the 12 minute mark in the first half of the game. 

Trojans’ guard Desmond Claude was getting to the bucket at will, but left the game with a lower body injury. Luckily for Claude and the Trojans, he was able to come back in the game after going to the locker room.

USC extended their lead to as big as 17 before going on a scoring drought, and Spartans took advantage of it. Michigan State came roaring back to cut the deficit to 35-32 going into halftime. 

The Trojans came out on fire in the second half and took control of the game. Michigan State and USC traded baskets for a chaotic stretch from the nine to seven minute mark left in the game. The Trojans were able to hold serve and excecuted down the stretch to seal the deal.

USC's leading scorers were guard Desmond Claude with 19 points and guard Wesley Yates III with 15 points.

Eric Musselman’s Biggest Win At USC

Jan 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bru
Jan 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Saturday' win over Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans was Trojans' coach Eric Musselman's biggest win since taking over at the helm for USC. It has been an up and down season for the Trojans.

USC is in a transition stage with a new coach and new conference. The Big Ten is one of the best top to bottom conferences in the country, so there are tough matchups nearly every night.

This was USC's second ranked win of the season. The first was a win at No. 13 Illinois in early January, Next up for the Trojans is a road trip to Northwestern on Tuesday. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

