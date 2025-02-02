USC Trojans Upset Michigan State, Eric Musselman's Biggest Win At USC
The USC Trojans hosted the Michigan State Spartans at the Galen Center on Saturday afternoon. USC upset the No. 7 ranked Spartans, picking up their biggest win under first year coach Eric Musselman, 70-64.
The Trojans improved their record to 13-8 overall and 5-5 in Big Ten conference play this season.
Tom Izzo and Michigan State fell to 18-3 and 9-1 in Big Ten play. It was their first conference loss of the season.
USC Upsets Michigan State
The USC Trojans went into Saturday seeking a big win. Upsetting the No. 7 ranked team in the country is exactly what they needed.
USC got off to a hot start on both ends of the floor and took a 22-7 lead out of the gates. The Trojans defense didn’t allow Michigan State to score anything inside the three-point line until the 12 minute mark in the first half of the game.
Trojans’ guard Desmond Claude was getting to the bucket at will, but left the game with a lower body injury. Luckily for Claude and the Trojans, he was able to come back in the game after going to the locker room.
USC extended their lead to as big as 17 before going on a scoring drought, and Spartans took advantage of it. Michigan State came roaring back to cut the deficit to 35-32 going into halftime.
The Trojans came out on fire in the second half and took control of the game. Michigan State and USC traded baskets for a chaotic stretch from the nine to seven minute mark left in the game. The Trojans were able to hold serve and excecuted down the stretch to seal the deal.
USC's leading scorers were guard Desmond Claude with 19 points and guard Wesley Yates III with 15 points.
MORE: Top-25 Basketball Poll Shakeup After Ranked Matchups: USC Trojans, South Carolina
MORE: Best Big Ten Receivers Ranked: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, USC's Makai Lemon
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Among Highest Coaching Buyouts With Georgia's Kirby Smart
Eric Musselman’s Biggest Win At USC
Saturday' win over Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans was Trojans' coach Eric Musselman's biggest win since taking over at the helm for USC. It has been an up and down season for the Trojans.
USC is in a transition stage with a new coach and new conference. The Big Ten is one of the best top to bottom conferences in the country, so there are tough matchups nearly every night.
This was USC's second ranked win of the season. The first was a win at No. 13 Illinois in early January, Next up for the Trojans is a road trip to Northwestern on Tuesday. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.
MORE: USC Trojans Visit, Push For 5-Star Recruits Brandon Arrington, Elbert Hill Commitment
MORE: Las Vegas Raiders' Pete Carroll To Teach Class For USC Trojans While Coaching in NFL
MORE: USC Trojans To Land Elite Linebacker AJ Tuitele Over Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders NCAA Violation: USC Trojans Decommit Julian Lewis