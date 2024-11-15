USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Becomes Fastest To Reach 1,000 Points in Program History
As she seems to do so often, USC Trojans true sophomore Juju Watkins has broken another record. Only 38 games into her collegiate basketball career, Watkins has become the fastest player in USC women’s basketball history to reach 1,000 career points. In a matchup against an undefeated Santa Clara University team, Watkins' third-quarter basketball gave her the Trojan record.
The No.3 ranked Lady Trojans improved to 4-0 on the season with an 81-50 home victory over Santa Clara. Juju Watkins finished the game with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. The USC star only committed two turnovers in the win.
USC history is nothing to scoff at, but Watkins also made national history, tying for the fourth-fastest woman to reach the 1,000-point mark in NCAA history. She shares that 38-game achievement with the likes of women’s basketball legend Elena Delle Donne. The record is 37 games, held by LSU's Maree Jackson, Oregon State's Carol Menken and New Orleans' Sandra Hodge.
USC's career leader in points Cheryl Miller scored her first 1,000 points in 48 games.
After an illustrious true freshman season, Watkins is averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 4.0 blocks, and 3.7 steals per game. Watkins’ raw scoring numbers are down, but her efficiency is up on six fewer shots per game. Watkins' increasing per-game steals and blocks have also displayed her defensive prowess. Although it’s been a small sample size, there have been plenty of encouraging signs that Watkins has improved as a player.
Watkins has lived up to the hype and pressure of being considered the next women’s basketball great and remains so early in her caree. As the Women of Troy continue to gel with the addition of three new starters, including standout transfers Kiki Iriafen and Talia Van Oelhoffen, they’ll be a force to be reckoned with.
