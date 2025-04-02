Updated Women’s Basketball NCAA Tournament Odds Before Final Four: UConn Big Favorites?
The USC Trojans women’s basketball season came to an end on Monday night against the UConn Huskies. UConn star Paige Bueckers was too much to overcome in there absence of USC guard JuJu Watkins and the Huskies, for the second straight year, eliminated the top seeded Trojans in the Elite Eight.
The 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball is now set with the UConn Huskies, UCLA Bruins, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Texas Longhorns. What are the updated championship odds for each team?
UConn Huskies Favored To Win National Championship
The UConn Huskies are the lone No. 2 seed in the Final Four with three No. 1 seeds, but they are still the big favorites to cut down the nets on Sunday. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, UConn has the best championship odds at -170. South Carolina is second at +280, UCLA is third at +750, and Texas is fourth at +850.
There are two Final Four matches slated for Friday night. The first one is between Texas and South Carolina. The winner of that will take on the winner of the nightcap between UConn and UCLA. South Carolina is a 4.5 point favorite over Texas and UConn is a 7.5 point favorite over UCLA.
South Carolina, UCLA, and Texas were all the No. 1 seed in their respective region. UConn was the No. 2 seed, with the No. 1 seed in their region being the USC Trojans. USC managed to get to the Elite Eight despite a season ending torn ACL to star guard JuJu Watkins in round two. The Trojans were no match for the Huskies, who are on a mission to win a national championship in projected WNBA No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers’ final year in college.
MORE: USC Trojans Land Elite Recruit Tomuhini Topui, Add to No. 1 Ranked Class
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Brayden Burries Postpones Commitment Date: McDonald's All-American
MORE: Caleb Williams Eager To Learn From Chicago Bears Coach Ben Johnson: 'Healthy Dialogue'
USC Falls Short Against UConn
UConn took down USC 78-64 on Monday night. For there second straight year, the Trojans season came to and end at the hands of the UConn Huskies on the doorstep of a Final Four appearance.
For USC, it felt like they never had a chance to compete for a championship once JuJu Watkins went down with her injury in their second round game vs. Mississippi State. The Trojans battled past the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sweet 16, winning a low scoring affair 67-61.
Heading into the UConn game, USC was hovering around a 14 to 15 point underdog. With Watkins in the lineup, it would have shaped up to be an all-time matchup with superstars on both sides of the floor. UConn and USC played earlier this year, where then Trojans won on the road 72-70.
There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Trojans program heading into next season as it is still unclear if Watkins will be able to play.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.