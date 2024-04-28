USC Football: Where All Trojans Landed in NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft began with the Chicago Bears selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1 overall. Williams was the lone Trojan to get drafted until the third round when safety Calen Bullock and running back MarShawn Lloyd were selected. In total, seven USC Trojans were drafted this year, with several other undrafted Trojans signing free-agency deals with NFL teams after the draft.
Here's which teams the Trojans have landed with following the draft.
As expected, the Bears selected Williams first overall. Chicago, who had two picks in the first round, selected Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick. With Odunze, Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore, Williams enters one of the best possible scenarios for a rookie quarterback.
Next, Calen Bullock was taken with the fourteenth pick in the third round by the Houston Texans. Bullock joins an up-and-coming young team which just made the divisional round of the playoffs.
Eleven picks later, the Green Bay Packers drafted Lloyd. Lloyd should add an explosive burst to the Packers' run game after averaging 7.1 yards per carry in 2023 for the Trojans.
The next USC player taken was offensive guard Jarrett Kingston with the 39th pick of the sixth round. Kingston was taken by the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.
The final three Trojans drafted all went in the seventh round. Wide receiver Brenden Rice finally landed with the Los Angeles Chargers with the fifth pick of the seventh round after a surprising fall in the draft. Edge rusher Solomon Byrd joins Bullock on the Texans after Houston drafted him 18th in the seventh round. Last, WR Tahj Washington was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the 21st pick of the seventh round.
After the draft, USC running back Austin Jones signed with the Washington Commanders.
Defensive back Christian Roland-Wallace has signed with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted, via KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
USC center Justin Dedich is staying in Los Angeles after signing with the Rams, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
