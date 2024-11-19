All Trojans

Big Ten Power Rankings: USC Trojans Back in Top Ten After Win Over Nebraska?

The USC Trojans took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers 28-20 on Saturday afternoon. Was this win good enough to get USC back in the top ten of the Big Ten Power Rankings over the UCLA Bruins or Wisconsin Badgers?

Cory Pappas

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are back in the top ten of the Big Ten Power Rankings after their 28-20 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. How high did USC move up?

1. Oregon Ducks: 11-0 (Last Week: 1)

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) rushes with the football during the fourt
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks remain on top of the Big Ten power rankings with a narrow 16-13 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. The Ducks are now 11-0 on the season.

Next Game: 11/30 vs. Washington

2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 9-1 (Last Week: 2)

Ohio State beat Northwestern 31-7 at Wrigley Field on Saturday. The Buckeyes defense continues to stifle opposing offenses, making them one of the most dangerous teams in the country.

Next Game: 11/23 vs. Indiana

3. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-0 (Last Week: 3)

The Hoosiers had a bye week and remain right at No. 3. They can shut up all of their doubters with a win over Ohio State on Saturday.

Next Game: 11/23 at Ohio State

4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 9-1 (Last Week: 4)

Here’s what happened with Penn State on Saturday in the simplest terms: Penn State dominated Purdue. The Boilermakers are struggling, and the Nittany Lions love beating bad teams.

Next Game: 11/23 at Minnesota

5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 7-3 (Last Week: 5)

Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Josh McCray (6) dives close to the end zone dur
Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Josh McCray (6) dives close to the end zone during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Illinois got back in the win column with a 38-16 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. The Illini are clearly the No. 5 team in the Big Ten right now.

Next Game: 11/23 at Rutgers

6. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-4 (Last Week: 6)

The Golden Gophers had a bye week and remain in the same spot.

Next Game: 11/23 vs. Penn State

7. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 6-4 (Last Week: NR)

Rutgers goes from unranked to No. 7 after their 31-17 win on the road over Maryland. Rutgers previously beat Minnesota the week prior so they earned their way up.

Next Game: 11/23 vs. Illinois

8. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-4 (Last Week: 7)

Iowa had a bye week and did not play. However, the Hawkeyes fall down a spot with the team they just lost to, UCLA, losing to Washington.

Next Game: 11/23 at Maryland

9. Washington Huskies: 6-5 (Last Week: NR)

The Huskies are back in the top ten after their win on Friday night over UCLA. Washington will now use their bye week to get ready for Oregon.

Next Game: 11/30 at Oregon

10. USC Trojans: 5-5 (Last Week: NR)

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) celebrates after int
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) for the game victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are finally back in the power rankings. The Trojans held off the Nebraska Cornhuskers 28-20. USC held on to a fourth quarter lead. Imagine if they had done that in a few of their five loses.

Next Game: 11/23 at UCLA

Dropped from Rankings: Nebraska, UCLA, Wisconsin

Cory Pappas
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

