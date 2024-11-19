Big Ten Power Rankings: USC Trojans Back in Top Ten After Win Over Nebraska?
The USC Trojans are back in the top ten of the Big Ten Power Rankings after their 28-20 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. How high did USC move up?
1. Oregon Ducks: 11-0 (Last Week: 1)
The Oregon Ducks remain on top of the Big Ten power rankings with a narrow 16-13 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. The Ducks are now 11-0 on the season.
Next Game: 11/30 vs. Washington
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 9-1 (Last Week: 2)
Ohio State beat Northwestern 31-7 at Wrigley Field on Saturday. The Buckeyes defense continues to stifle opposing offenses, making them one of the most dangerous teams in the country.
Next Game: 11/23 vs. Indiana
3. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-0 (Last Week: 3)
The Hoosiers had a bye week and remain right at No. 3. They can shut up all of their doubters with a win over Ohio State on Saturday.
Next Game: 11/23 at Ohio State
4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 9-1 (Last Week: 4)
Here’s what happened with Penn State on Saturday in the simplest terms: Penn State dominated Purdue. The Boilermakers are struggling, and the Nittany Lions love beating bad teams.
Next Game: 11/23 at Minnesota
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 7-3 (Last Week: 5)
Illinois got back in the win column with a 38-16 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. The Illini are clearly the No. 5 team in the Big Ten right now.
Next Game: 11/23 at Rutgers
6. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-4 (Last Week: 6)
The Golden Gophers had a bye week and remain in the same spot.
Next Game: 11/23 vs. Penn State
7. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 6-4 (Last Week: NR)
Rutgers goes from unranked to No. 7 after their 31-17 win on the road over Maryland. Rutgers previously beat Minnesota the week prior so they earned their way up.
Next Game: 11/23 vs. Illinois
8. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-4 (Last Week: 7)
Iowa had a bye week and did not play. However, the Hawkeyes fall down a spot with the team they just lost to, UCLA, losing to Washington.
Next Game: 11/23 at Maryland
9. Washington Huskies: 6-5 (Last Week: NR)
The Huskies are back in the top ten after their win on Friday night over UCLA. Washington will now use their bye week to get ready for Oregon.
Next Game: 11/30 at Oregon
10. USC Trojans: 5-5 (Last Week: NR)
The USC Trojans are finally back in the power rankings. The Trojans held off the Nebraska Cornhuskers 28-20. USC held on to a fourth quarter lead. Imagine if they had done that in a few of their five loses.
Next Game: 11/23 at UCLA
Dropped from Rankings: Nebraska, UCLA, Wisconsin
MORE: Did NIL Factor Into Julian Lewis Decommit From USC Trojans? Colorado Buffaloes Loom
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Release: Notre Dame Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss' Potential NIL Value as Transfer
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Explodes In 28-20 Win Over Nebraska
MORE: USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Visiting Georgia Bulldogs: Transfer Portal?
MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis Decommits from USC Trojans: Flipping to Colorado?
MORE: Imperfect Sam Darnold Leads Minnesota Vikings To Win Over Tennessee Titans Win
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Reveals Advice from USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley on De-Commitments: 'Great Ones Always See The Opportunity'
MORE: Why 4-Star Hayden Lowe Flipped From USC Trojans To Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Star JuJu Watkins Makes Name, Image, Likeness History
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Update: UCLA Bruins Official Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast