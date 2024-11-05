All Trojans

Big Ten Power Rankings: USC Trojans Below Washington, Minnesota, and Nebraska

The USC Trojans lost to the Washington Huskies 26-21 on a rainy Saturday night in Seattle. Once again, the Trojans aren't in the Big Ten Power Rankings, behind the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) reacts following a turnover on downs against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) reacts following a turnover on downs against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans fell to the Washington Huskies 26-21 on Saturday. USC fell to 4-5 on the season and missed an opportunity to sneak back into the Big Ten Power Rankings.

1. Oregon Ducks: 9-0 (Last Week: 1)

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1) runs the ball chased by Michigan Wolve
Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1) runs the ball chased by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Aamir Hall (12) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks showed once again why they are undefeated and ranked as the No. 1 team in the country against Michigan in their 38-17 win. The Ducks controlled the whole game and weren’t phased by the 100,000+ in attendance in "The Big House."

Next Game: 11/9 vs. Maryland

2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 7-1 (Last Week: 4)

The Ohio State Buckeyes have the Penn State Nittany Lions number. Ohio State looked in trouble as they went down 10-0 in the first quarter on the road. The Buckeyes defense only allowed three more points the rest of the game in their 20-13 win at Penn State.

Next Game: 11/9 v. Purdue

3. Indiana Hoosiers: 9-0 (Last Week: 3)

The Indiana Hoosiers are perfect with a 9-0 on the season and have their sights set on a College Football Playoff berth. Furthermore, Indiana is three wins away from a Big Ten title game appearance.

Next Game: 11/9 v. Michigan

4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 7-1 (Last Week: 2)

The Penn State Nittany Lions are the kings off winning 9 or 10 games every season, but not getting that big win to put them over the edge. Saturday was a golden opportunity to beat a vulnerable Ohio State team at home. Even with a 10-point lead, they couldn’t do it.

Next Game: 11/9 v. Washington

5. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-3 (Last Week: 9)

A month ago, it looked like Minnesota would be lucky to pick up six wins and make a bowl game. Since then, Minnesota has ran off four straight victories. There’s a clear top four in the Big Ten, but Minnesota leads the rest of the conference.

Next Game: 11/9 at Rutgers

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs through Illinois Fighting Illini defense
Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs through the Illinois Fighting Illini defense the during the second half at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

6. Illinois Fighting Illini: 6-3 (Last Week: 5)

Illinois took a step back against Minnesota over the weekend. The Fighting Illlini had losses against Penn State and Oregon coming into the game, but those are both teams ranked in the top ten nationally. Minnesota is not that. They have to drop down a spot.

Next Game: 11/16 vs. Michigan State

7. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-3 (Last Week: 10)

Iowa’s Nick Jackson (10) runs with the ball after intercepting Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) Saturday, Nov. 2, 202
Iowa’s Nick Jackson (10) runs with the ball after intercepting Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa Hawkeyes look like a completely different team this season. The Iowa offense dismantled Wisconsin in a 42-10 rout over the Badgers.

Next Game: 11/8 at UCLA

8. Michigan Wolverines 5-4 (Last Week: 7)

The Michigan Wolverines are what they are. The can run the ball effectively, but once they go down two possessions, the game is over. The Wolverines can beat up on the bad teams but have no chance against a really good team. They have 6-6 written all over them.

Next Game: 11/9 at Indiana

9. Washington Huskies: 5-4 (Last Week: NR)

Is No. 9 too high for Washington after beating a struggling USC team? They are an even 3-3 in Big Ten play. The rest of the conference have been very underwhelming so the Huskies are at No. 9 for now.

Next Game: 11/9 at Penn State

10. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 5-4 (Last Week: 6)

The fall from grace. The Cornhuskers have lost three straight and are in danger of falling out of the top ten. They still have not clinched a bowl game berth, so keep an eye on that as Nebraska looks to snap their 8-year bowl game drought.

Next Game: 11/16 at USC

Dropped from Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers

