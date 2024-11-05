Big Ten Power Rankings: USC Trojans Below Washington, Minnesota, and Nebraska
The USC Trojans fell to the Washington Huskies 26-21 on Saturday. USC fell to 4-5 on the season and missed an opportunity to sneak back into the Big Ten Power Rankings.
1. Oregon Ducks: 9-0 (Last Week: 1)
The Oregon Ducks showed once again why they are undefeated and ranked as the No. 1 team in the country against Michigan in their 38-17 win. The Ducks controlled the whole game and weren’t phased by the 100,000+ in attendance in "The Big House."
Next Game: 11/9 vs. Maryland
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 7-1 (Last Week: 4)
The Ohio State Buckeyes have the Penn State Nittany Lions number. Ohio State looked in trouble as they went down 10-0 in the first quarter on the road. The Buckeyes defense only allowed three more points the rest of the game in their 20-13 win at Penn State.
Next Game: 11/9 v. Purdue
3. Indiana Hoosiers: 9-0 (Last Week: 3)
The Indiana Hoosiers are perfect with a 9-0 on the season and have their sights set on a College Football Playoff berth. Furthermore, Indiana is three wins away from a Big Ten title game appearance.
Next Game: 11/9 v. Michigan
4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 7-1 (Last Week: 2)
The Penn State Nittany Lions are the kings off winning 9 or 10 games every season, but not getting that big win to put them over the edge. Saturday was a golden opportunity to beat a vulnerable Ohio State team at home. Even with a 10-point lead, they couldn’t do it.
Next Game: 11/9 v. Washington
5. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-3 (Last Week: 9)
A month ago, it looked like Minnesota would be lucky to pick up six wins and make a bowl game. Since then, Minnesota has ran off four straight victories. There’s a clear top four in the Big Ten, but Minnesota leads the rest of the conference.
Next Game: 11/9 at Rutgers
6. Illinois Fighting Illini: 6-3 (Last Week: 5)
Illinois took a step back against Minnesota over the weekend. The Fighting Illlini had losses against Penn State and Oregon coming into the game, but those are both teams ranked in the top ten nationally. Minnesota is not that. They have to drop down a spot.
Next Game: 11/16 vs. Michigan State
7. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-3 (Last Week: 10)
The Iowa Hawkeyes look like a completely different team this season. The Iowa offense dismantled Wisconsin in a 42-10 rout over the Badgers.
Next Game: 11/8 at UCLA
8. Michigan Wolverines 5-4 (Last Week: 7)
The Michigan Wolverines are what they are. The can run the ball effectively, but once they go down two possessions, the game is over. The Wolverines can beat up on the bad teams but have no chance against a really good team. They have 6-6 written all over them.
Next Game: 11/9 at Indiana
9. Washington Huskies: 5-4 (Last Week: NR)
Is No. 9 too high for Washington after beating a struggling USC team? They are an even 3-3 in Big Ten play. The rest of the conference have been very underwhelming so the Huskies are at No. 9 for now.
Next Game: 11/9 at Penn State
10. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 5-4 (Last Week: 6)
The fall from grace. The Cornhuskers have lost three straight and are in danger of falling out of the top ten. They still have not clinched a bowl game berth, so keep an eye on that as Nebraska looks to snap their 8-year bowl game drought.
Next Game: 11/16 at USC
Dropped from Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers
