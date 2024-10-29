USC Trojans Back in Big Ten Power Rankings? Oregon, Penn State, Ohio State Lead
The USC Trojans took down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday night 42-20. Was this performance enough to get the Trojans back on the Big Ten power rankings?
1. Oregon Ducks: 8-0 (Last Week: 1)
The Oregon Ducks flexed their muscles at home against Illinois in their 38-9 win. Oregon is firing on all cylinders and looks like the No. 1 team in the country.
Next Game: 11/2 at Michigan
2. Penn State Nittany Lions: 7-0 (Last Week: 4)
Penn State gets a boost in the Big Ten power rankings after their road win over the Wisconsin Badgers. The Nittany Lions went into a hostile atmosphere and dominated the four quarter en route to a 28-13 win over the Badgers. What made this even more impressive is they could have easily been looking ahead to next week’s showdown with Ohio State.
Next Game: 11/2 vs. Ohio State
3. Indiana Hoosiers: 8-0 (Last Week: 2)
Indiana beat a bad Washington team at home. No shade is being thrown at Indiana; they just keep winning games, but Penn State beat a much better Wisconsin team. Hoosiers drop one spot for now.
Next Game: 11/2 at Michigan State
4. Ohio State Buckeyes: 6-1 (Last Week: 3)
Ohio State almost lost at home to a Nebraska team that got beat by 40 points the week before. Ohio State can make us all forget about that performance if they go into Happy Valley and beat Penn State.
Next Game: 11/2 at Penn State
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 6-2 (Last Week: 5)
Illinois was handled by Oregon 38-9. Oregon is the No. 1 team in the land and Illini have enough of a resume to stay at 5.
Next Game: 11/2 vs. Minnesota
6. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 5-3 (Last Week: 7)
Even in a losing effort, Nebraska moves up a spot. A week after getting embarrassed by Indiana, the Cornhuskers went into Columbus and almost shocked the college football world with a win over Ohio State.
Next Game: 11/2 vs. UCLA
7. Michigan Wolverines: 5-3 (Last Week: 8)
The Wolverines go up one spot after taking care of Michigan State. Even with the revolving door that has been the Wolverines’ quarterback room, they have found ways to win games,
Next Game: 11/2 vs. Oregon
8. Wisconsin Badgers 5-3 (Last Week: 6)
Wisconsin was red hot coming into their Saturday-night matchup vs. Penn State. The Badgers’ three-game winning streak came to a disappointing end after the Nittany Lions dominated the fourth quarter.
Next Game: 11/2 at Iowa
9. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 5-3 (Last Week: 9)
How about those Minnesota Golden Gophers? Minnesota picked up another dub and has won three straight games. Row the boat!
Next Game: 11/2 at Illinois
10. Iowa Hawkeyes: 5-3 (Last Week: NR)
The Iowa Hawkeyes are back in the top ten after their 40-14 win over Northwestern. The Hawkeyes love to alternate wins and losses. Will they do it again next week?
Next Game: 11/2 vs. Wisconsin
Dropped from Rankings: Michigan State
