All Trojans

USC Trojans Back in Big Ten Power Rankings? Oregon, Penn State, Ohio State Lead

The USC Trojans snapped their three-game winning streak against Rutgers on Friday night. Are the Trojans back in the top ten of the Big Ten power rankings? Oregon, Penn State, and Ohio State are the top three.

Cory Pappas

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) attempts to catch the ball against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) attempts to catch the ball against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans took down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday night 42-20. Was this performance enough to get the Trojans back on the Big Ten power rankings?

1. Oregon Ducks: 8-0 (Last Week: 1)

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel calls to his teammates as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini S
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel calls to his teammates as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks flexed their muscles at home against Illinois in their 38-9 win. Oregon is firing on all cylinders and looks like the No. 1 team in the country.

Next Game: 11/2 at Michigan

2. Penn State Nittany Lions: 7-0 (Last Week: 4)

Penn State gets a boost in the Big Ten power rankings after their road win over the Wisconsin Badgers. The Nittany Lions went into a hostile atmosphere and dominated the four quarter en route to a 28-13 win over the Badgers. What made this even more impressive is they could have easily been looking ahead to next week’s showdown with Ohio State.

Next Game: 11/2 vs. Ohio State

3. Indiana Hoosiers: 8-0 (Last Week: 2)

Indiana beat a bad Washington team at home. No shade is being thrown at Indiana; they just keep winning games, but Penn State beat a much better Wisconsin team. Hoosiers drop one spot for now.

Next Game: 11/2 at Michigan State

4. Ohio State Buckeyes: 6-1 (Last Week: 3)

Ohio State almost lost at home to a Nebraska team that got beat by 40 points the week before. Ohio State can make us all forget about that performance if they go into Happy Valley and beat Penn State.

Next Game: 11/2 at Penn State

5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 6-2 (Last Week: 5)

Illinois was handled by Oregon 38-9. Oregon is the No. 1 team in the land and Illini have enough of a resume to stay at 5.

Next Game: 11/2 vs. Minnesota

6. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 5-3 (Last Week: 7)

Even in a losing effort, Nebraska moves up a spot. A week after getting embarrassed by Indiana, the Cornhuskers went into Columbus and almost shocked the college football world with a win over Ohio State.

Next Game: 11/2 vs. UCLA

7. Michigan Wolverines: 5-3 (Last Week: 8)

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren (16) makes a pass against Michigan State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann A
Michigan quarterback Davis Warren (16) makes a pass against Michigan State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines go up one spot after taking care of Michigan State. Even with the revolving door that has been the Wolverines’ quarterback room, they have found ways to win games,

Next Game: 11/2 vs. Oregon

8. Wisconsin Badgers 5-3 (Last Week: 6)

Wisconsin was red hot coming into their Saturday-night matchup vs. Penn State. The Badgers’ three-game winning streak came to a disappointing end after the Nittany Lions dominated the fourth quarter.

Next Game: 11/2 at Iowa

9. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 5-3 (Last Week: 9)

How about those Minnesota Golden Gophers? Minnesota picked up another dub and has won three straight games. Row the boat!

Next Game: 11/2 at Illinois

10. Iowa Hawkeyes: 5-3 (Last Week: NR)

The Iowa Hawkeyes are back in the top ten after their 40-14 win over Northwestern. The Hawkeyes love to alternate wins and losses. Will they do it again next week?

Next Game: 11/2 vs. Wisconsin

Dropped from Rankings: Michigan State

MORE: USC Trojans' Woody Marks, Makai Lemon Earn MVP in Win Over Rutgers

MORE: USC Trojans' Shockingly-Empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Vs. Rutgers

MORE: USC Trojans Snap 3-Game Losing Streak: Defeat Rutgers Scarlet Knights 42-20

MORE: USC Trojans Offense Dominates Rutgers: 'Sharp, Aggressive' Quarterback Miller Moss

MORE: USC Trojans, Washington Huskies Potential Schedule Snafu With L.A. Dodgers

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Returns Home vs. Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels

MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Job At Risk? Hot Seat, Buyout Details

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football