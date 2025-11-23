All Trojans

Biggest Takeaways From USC Trojans Jayden Maiava's Performance Vs. Oregon Ducks

The USC Trojans' offense came out swinging, but flamed out down the stretch in their 42-27 loss to the Oregon Ducks. Jayden Maiava had an up-and-down day in what was arguably his biggest start as the Trojans' quarterback.

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans saw another up-and-down performance from quarterback Jayden Maiava in their 42-27 loss to Oregon. Maiava had his fourth game with over 300 yards, but he also threw a couple of untimely interceptions. It was only the third start this season where he's thrown for three or more touchdowns as well.

Maiava's finished his night with 306 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in what was ultimately a disappointing night for the Trojans. The loss pushes USC out of the College Football Playoff race as they drop to a 8-3 record with one game remaining in the regular season.

Getting Uncomfortable

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Maiava had a great start vs. the Ducks. He led the Trojans to scoring drives on two of their first three possessions of the game. It looked like he would be able to keep USC in the game as he was aggressively attacking Oregon's secondary.

But things went sideways quickly once it became apparent the Trojans' run game wasn't going to find success vs. the Ducks' talented defensive front. Oregon began to hone in on the Trojans' top wide receiver Makai Lemon and made sure he didn't burn them downfield.

As a result, USC coach Lincoln Riley was forced to scheme up a lot of quick plays for Lemon to get the ball. He led the Trojans with seven catches, but only had 34 yards.

Oregon's secondary did a good job on third and long situations of making Maiava uncomfortable. His first interception came on a third and 13 early in the second quarter. The second interception he threw came on a fourth down in the second half, which was more or less an arm punt.

Maiava Finding The Big Guys

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Trojans quarterback went to his big target wide receivers early and often. One of his top targets on the night was the Tanook Hines. The freshman wide receiver had a career day in the loss to Oregon. He reeled in career-highs in receptions and receiving yards with six catches for 141 yards.

Not only did Hines have a big game, but Maiava constantly looked to Ja'Kobi Lane downfield many times, especially when USC needed a big play through the air. Not only was Lane able to come down with a lot of receptions, but he was able to draw a couple of pivotal pass interference calls. Lane ended his night with six catches for 108 yards.

Moving Forward

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With their chances of an at-large bid in the CFP slim to none, the Trojans will need to keep their focus as they still have a big rivalry game next week vs. UCLA. The Bruins have knocked off USC at the end of the year in recent seasons like in 2021 and 2023. USC can't afford a loss to their rivals to end what was relatively a good season for the Trojans.

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

