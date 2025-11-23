Biggest Takeaways From USC Trojans Jayden Maiava's Performance Vs. Oregon Ducks
The USC Trojans saw another up-and-down performance from quarterback Jayden Maiava in their 42-27 loss to Oregon. Maiava had his fourth game with over 300 yards, but he also threw a couple of untimely interceptions. It was only the third start this season where he's thrown for three or more touchdowns as well.
Maiava's finished his night with 306 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in what was ultimately a disappointing night for the Trojans. The loss pushes USC out of the College Football Playoff race as they drop to a 8-3 record with one game remaining in the regular season.
Getting Uncomfortable
Maiava had a great start vs. the Ducks. He led the Trojans to scoring drives on two of their first three possessions of the game. It looked like he would be able to keep USC in the game as he was aggressively attacking Oregon's secondary.
But things went sideways quickly once it became apparent the Trojans' run game wasn't going to find success vs. the Ducks' talented defensive front. Oregon began to hone in on the Trojans' top wide receiver Makai Lemon and made sure he didn't burn them downfield.
As a result, USC coach Lincoln Riley was forced to scheme up a lot of quick plays for Lemon to get the ball. He led the Trojans with seven catches, but only had 34 yards.
Oregon's secondary did a good job on third and long situations of making Maiava uncomfortable. His first interception came on a third and 13 early in the second quarter. The second interception he threw came on a fourth down in the second half, which was more or less an arm punt.
Maiava Finding The Big Guys
MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Provides Waymond Jordan Injury Update Before Oregon Game
MORE: What Analytics are Saying About USC’s Chances to Upset Oregon
MORE: Updated Weather Report Before USC Trojans Travel To Oregon Ducks
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
The Trojans quarterback went to his big target wide receivers early and often. One of his top targets on the night was the Tanook Hines. The freshman wide receiver had a career day in the loss to Oregon. He reeled in career-highs in receptions and receiving yards with six catches for 141 yards.
Not only did Hines have a big game, but Maiava constantly looked to Ja'Kobi Lane downfield many times, especially when USC needed a big play through the air. Not only was Lane able to come down with a lot of receptions, but he was able to draw a couple of pivotal pass interference calls. Lane ended his night with six catches for 108 yards.
Moving Forward
With their chances of an at-large bid in the CFP slim to none, the Trojans will need to keep their focus as they still have a big rivalry game next week vs. UCLA. The Bruins have knocked off USC at the end of the year in recent seasons like in 2021 and 2023. USC can't afford a loss to their rivals to end what was relatively a good season for the Trojans.