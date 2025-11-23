Biggest Winners and Losers in USC Trojans' Road Loss To Oregon Ducks
EUGENE -- The No. 15 USC Trojans visited the Pacific Northwest to close out their road contests at No. 7 Oregon, where the Trojans fell 42-27 in Autzen Stadium.
With a shaky first half filled with penalties and turnovers, the Trojans' short lived comeback effort was not enough to power them past the Ducks.
Biggest Winners In USC Loss
Winner: Oregon Run Game
The Trojans knew about Oregon's most strength in the run game as the Ducks rushed for a total of 196 yards between running backs Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison.
USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn expressed the talent of the run game prior to the game, emphasizing it was a collective talent, rather than anchored by one particular back.
“It doesn’t matter what back they put back there. All their backs have the ability to make a big play. They can create, they all break tackles, they're good in space, they use them in the passing game as well," Lynn said after Wednesday's practice, "They really make you defend the entire field."
The Trojans run defense has shown bursts of shutting down a solid run game, in particular the wins over Iowa and then-No. 15 Michigan. However, after the first half when USC had already allowed 96 rushing yards, it was going to be a battle to slow them down anymore.
Winner: Tanook Hines
For true freshman Tanook Hines, he has played sharp for USC all year, with big moments when USC needs them. Through the Oregon game, the wide receiver made big plays that allowed USC to advance offensively. Notably a double pass from wide receiver Makai Lemon found Hines in the end zone in the second quarter.
When coach Lincoln Riley was asked about Hines and his performance against the Ducks, he shared he played well and was a big part of big plays done by the USC offense.
"He played good, he did. Made a lot big plays down the field. You know, they gave a lot of attention to (Makai) Lem(on). I mean, Lem(on) obviously still affected the game in a lot of ways, but Tanook and Ja'Kobi both made a lot of big plays. Jayden made a lot of great throws from down the field. He's got a bright future ahead," Riley said after the Oregon game.
Hines finished the day with six receptions for 141 receiving yards, his career high as a Trojan. Hines biggest day prior to the week 13 performance came from the Notre Dame game, where he finished with five receptions and 67 receiving yards.
Alongside talented receivers like receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, Hines has developed a strong playing style allowing him to be present, and effective, in big plays.
Losers In USC Loss To Oregon
Loser: Costly USC Penalties
The number of penalties USC was committing each game was an early season concern that was resolved through the halfway point of the season. Now, against the Ducks, their eight penalties for 103 yards reverted back to their early season struggles.
What was difficult to grasp was the amount of costly penalties USC committed throughout the game, especially from the special teams.
Linebacker Desman Stephens II's leaping penalty set back the Trojans one-score, after Oregon's missed field goal turned into a red zone opportunity for the Ducks. Hines committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for spinning the ball after a long reception from quarterback Jayden Maiava, setting the Trojans back 15-yards from the line of scrimmage and eliminating a big play that could have turned into a score.
To top it all off, Lane committed an unsportsmanlike conduct chasing an Oregon player following an interception by Maiava, attempting to retrieve the ball.
Loser: College Football Playoff Hopes
When mentioning the Trojans this season, it's hard not to mention their turnaround from last season. From 7-6 to now 8-3 is a tremendous effort to be seen as a competitor in the Big Ten, even as a second year member.
However, their hopes and dreams of reaching the CFP are now crushed, after the loss to Oregon added their third one this season. The conversations this year about USC's entry into the CFP became realistic week after week.
The Trojans racked up two-top 25 wins this season over then No. 15 Michigan and then No. 21 Iowa that helped boost their chances, but their one final ticket to the CFP would have been a win over the Ducks.
Now, the Trojans turn to one final home game against crosstown rival UCLA to round out regular season play, and look towards their bowl game placement and opponent in a few weeks.