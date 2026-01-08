NFL Wild Card Weekend ATS Picks for Every Game (Eagles Will Cover vs. 49ers on Sunday Afternoon)
NFL Wild Card Weekend is set to begin, and we have plenty of intriguing matchups to watch and bet on. With that season being as unpredictable as we've seen in recent memory, it truly feels like any team that's in the postseason has a chance to go on a deep run.
In this article, I'm going to give you my pick to cover the spread in all six wild-card showdowns. Let's dive into them.
NFL Wild Card Weekend Spread Picks
Rams vs. Panthers Spread Pick
- Pick: Panthers +10.5 (-112)
Packers vs. Bears Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers -1.5 (-105)
Bills vs. Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Jaguars +1.5 (-120)
49ers vs. Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Eagles -4.5 (-110)
Chargers vs. Patriots Spread Pick
- Pick: Chargers +3.5 (-110)
Texans vs. Steelers Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers +3 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
