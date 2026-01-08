SI

NFL Wild Card Weekend ATS Picks for Every Game (Eagles Will Cover vs. 49ers on Sunday Afternoon)

Iain MacMillan

The Eagles are favored against the 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.
The Eagles are favored against the 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.
NFL Wild Card Weekend is set to begin, and we have plenty of intriguing matchups to watch and bet on. With that season being as unpredictable as we've seen in recent memory, it truly feels like any team that's in the postseason has a chance to go on a deep run.

In this article, I'm going to give you my pick to cover the spread in all six wild-card showdowns. Let's dive into them.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Spread Picks

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Rams vs. Panthers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Panthers +10.5 (-112)

Packers vs. Bears Spread Pick

  • Pick: Packers -1.5 (-105)

Bills vs. Jaguars Spread Pick

  • Pick: Jaguars +1.5 (-120)

49ers vs. Eagles Spread Pick

  • Pick: Eagles -4.5 (-110)

Chargers vs. Patriots Spread Pick

  • Pick: Chargers +3.5 (-110)

Texans vs. Steelers Spread Pick

  • Pick: Steelers +3 (-108)

Published
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

