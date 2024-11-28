Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Injured On Low Hit, Breaks Rookie Touchdown Record
In the third quarter of a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a lower leg injury after a hit close to the sideline. Williams then connected with Keenan Allen for a record-breaking touchdown pass.
Williams entered the blue medical tent and returned to action after being evaluated. While not showing many impairments on the field, Williams was spotted on the broadcast reaching for his knee, indicating discomfort there. The Bears are expected to provide a full health update after the game and in the coming days.
Williams is now in sole possession of the Chicago Bears’ rookie passing touchdowns record (12). Williams also broke the NFL rookie record for most passing attempts without an interception, surpassing the previous 211 attempts and is now adding to that impressive total. Williams now owns the record for the rookie passing yards and touchdowns for the Chicago Bears.
The injury bug struck again in the fourth quarter when Chicago wide receiver Keenan Allen went down with a left leg injury. Allen had to be i helped off the field and had trouble putting weight on his left leg. Allen also went into the blue tent. Chicago training staff taped Allen's ankle and he was able to enter back into the game.
The Bears are putting up a fight against the top-NFC team Lions. The 4-7 Bears are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak. In preparation for the game, Detroit coach Dan Campbell had some nice things to say about the rookie Williams.
“There’s just a lot and so what I’ve been impressed with is just he has grown, he has grown every game but these last two I really feel like he’s taken off and what they’re doing with him has been really good for him and he just looks very composed. He doesn’t get frazzled, plays pretty fast, and he’s an accurate passer, big arm, and he’s got some guys that can get open for him.” said Campbell of Caleb Williams.
