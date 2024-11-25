All Trojans

Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Touchdown Streak Ends In Win Over Indianapolis Colts

In the Detroit Lions' 24-6 road victory over the Indianapolis Colts, former USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's franchise record for consecutive games with a receiving touchdown came to an end. It marked the first game since week two without a touchdown.

Kyron Samuels

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates a first down against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates a first down against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In the Detroit Lions' 24-6 road victory over the Indianapolis Colts, former USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's incredible franchise record for consecutive games with a receiving touchdown ended at eight games. It marked his first game since Week 2 without a touchdown. The Lions improved to 10-1 on the season and currently sit alone atop the NFC and NFC North division

Though former the former Trojan's historic touchdown streak came to an end, he still found a way to make an impact on the game, as he always does. St. Brown's six receptions for 62 yards on seven targets helped keep the chains moving for the Lions offense all afternoon. In true St. Brown fashion, his perimeter blocking was exceptional, which has become his standard.

"We've got guys we feel like, on offense all across the board, that are special players, special athletes and coaches that love the game that are putting us in position to make plays, that are coaching their asses off for us. We know this group is special, and defense too, obviously, but just speaking for the offense. We've known we have a special group and it's just a matter of us executing on Sundays, making the plays, being in the right spots and just trusting ourselves," said St. Brown earlier in the week. That statement proved true Sunday against the Colts. 

On a day where St. Brown’s individual production was impactful but reduced, the Lions stepped in the run game with running back Jahmyr Gibbs having a 90-yard, two-touchdown game. Quarterback Jared Goff was an efficient 26 for 36 with 269 passing yards. Goff didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception, but the story was the balance. Of those 26 completions, seven different receivers caught a pass, and four of those receivers were over 35 yards.

That constant efficiency makes the Lions nearly impossible to slow down, and there’s no more efficient duo in the NFL than Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Since week two, Goff is 55/58 when targeting St. Brown, per ESPN’s Phil Murphy. That’s a 94.8-percent clip. When targeting St. Brown, Goff has a 139.0 passer rating. Truly remarkable efficiency. 

St. Brown currently ranks fourth, seventh, and second in the National Football League in catches, yards, and touchdowns, respectively. Seventy-one catches, 747 yards, and nine touchdowns in 11 games is a ridiculous pace, especially considering the weapons he has to share the ball with. 

Simply put, St. Brown is the crème de la crème. 

Published
Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

