Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Injury Update After 'Funky Play' vs. Detroit Lions
On Thanksgiving Day, the Chicago Bears were defeated by the NFC North leader Detroit Lions 23-20. Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams was injured on a low hit, close to the sideline in the third quarter. After being evaluated in the medical tent, he returned to action at full capacity.
"Knee is fine. . . . Yea that play was funky, put it that way," said Williams in his postgame press conference. "I didn't really appreciate the play, he kinda dove straight at my knee. Definitely frustrated by that one but knee is good, nothing wrong it, think I just have a bruise."
The Bears dropped yet another close game after clawing their way back from a two-possession deficit to lose their sixth straight game. While the effort to get back into the game was valiant and should be the main story, an all-time coaching blunder from Matt Eberflus overshadowed what was a stellar second-half performance from the rookie quarterback, who led a ferocious comeback and once again gave his team a chance to win or tie the game in regulation.
It was a record-setting performance from the former USC Trojans quarterback. Williams now owns the Chicago Bears’ rookie passing touchdowns record with 14. Williams also broke the NFL rookie record for most passing attempts without an interception, surpassing the previous 211 attempts, and is now adding to that impressive total. Williams now outright owns the record for the rookie passing yards and passing touchdowns for the Chicago Bears. The franchise record for passing yards is possible with continued growth.
"We have belief in ourselves...it's tough but it's encouraging seeing the fight of the offense, defense, and special teams....I went around talked to the guys. Told 'em I love 'em and appreciate them," said Williams of the Bears’ morale after a tough stretch.
After a dismal first half where he only completed 5/15 passes for 34 yards, Williams and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown made timely adjustments to exploit the middle of the field and hashes with crossing, option, and spot routes.
Williams was beyond impressive in the second half, and Brown schemed well for him to get back in rhythm early. Williams finished the game 20/39, 256 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions to go along with a 97.8 quarterback rating. Williams is up to 2612 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions on the season.
Williams currently sits second behind Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in passing touchdowns and is tied for least interceptions amongst starting rookie quarterbacks. There were a select few throws that Williams wishes he had back, but he was in a groove against the NFL’s second-best scoring defense in a half. Williams's touch, velocity, pocket creativity, and off-script ability were on full display.
The Bears have just found ways to lose. Williams has given the Bears a last-second opportunity to win or tie four of the last six games. The defense is amongst the top half of the NFL. Still, the Bears have lost six straight games. They became the first team since the 1955 Eagles to have a positive point differential through 12 games and have four or fewer wins. It’s truly been a historic streak of gaffes.
