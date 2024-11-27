WATCH: USC Trojans Thrilling UCLA Victory Video
In a thrilling two-minute recap video of the USC Trojans' impressive win over arch-rival UCLA Bruins, Los Angeles native and Pulitzer Prize Winning rapper Kendrick Lamar’s now Grammy-nominated single “Not Like Us” was used as the primary theme and backing track of the cinematic cut. Off the heels of a legendary rap beef with world-renowned artist Drake, Kendrick Lamar is riding high after having one of the biggest years for a musician in recent history.
It was only right that the Battle of Los Angeles winner used a record like “Not Like Us” to take a proverbial victory lap after a hard-fought encounter with a rival. The song that propelled Lamar to victory in the rap war served as the celebratory background for the Trojans, who clinched bowl eligibility with the 19-13 victory.
The University of Southern California is in an area that breeds creative superstars like Lamar and other entertainers of all forms. Instead of using the same old regurgitated theme songs and rally cries, the social team at USC dives head first into the LA-first west-coast rooted anthem that shows their finger is on the pulse of what’s relevant in popular culture.
While it may not seem like the most impressive or important thing to the average fan and even coaches, you can rest assured that it reaches a faction of people who would never be interested in USC Trojans football otherwise, but more importantly, the recruits.
The young high school players and potential transfers who see a video like that not only identify with a song that dominates their day-to-day interactions but also get to picture themselves as a part of a culture that screams current, fun, and joyful. Seeing rappers like Snoop Dogg and The Game on the sidelines in the Pete Carroll era was an important part of the program building and allure that made USC a powerhouse.
Whether it was the clip of star wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Ja’Kobi Lane celebrating or running back Woody Marks planting the USC Trojan flag in the middle of the UCLA logo in the heart of the Rose Bowl, it looked like an atmosphere and culture anyone would want to be a part of. From the looks of it, it was more than just a song it was a calling cry.
“City is back up it’s must we outside,” said Kendrick Lamar at the end of the second verse of the No. 1 hit song. Assistant Athletic Director and Director of Player Relations Gavin Morris, who is a Los Angeles native as well, took to social media to share that quote in a Crenshaw hoodie representing the brand founded by the late great artist and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle.
It doesn’t get more LA than that. Now, LA identity is seeping into the Trojan program as they look to re-establish the culture that turned them into a phenomenon in the early 2000s.
MORE: Why USC Trojans Running Back Commit Duane Morris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
MORE: USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Betting Odds: Can USC Pull Off Upset?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Breaks NFL Rookie Passing Record In Loss To Minnesota Vikings
MORE: What UCLA Bruins Coach DeShaun Foster Said After Losing to USC Trojans
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Emotional Reaction To Beating Chicago Bears: 'Means The World'
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule: Notre Dame Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced
MORE: College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Falsely Claims USC Trojans' Miller Moss Transferred
MORE: FINAL: USC Trojans Defeat the UCLA Bruins to Become Bowl Eligible
MORE: Why Four-Star Recruit Alex Payne Flipped to USC Trojans From North Carolina Tar Heels
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Commit Husan Longstreet Recruiting 5-Star Brandon Arrington To USC
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Five-Star QB Husan Longstreet Talks Recruitment, Flip to USC Trojans
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison Injury Update After Increased Role Vs. Tennessee Titans