All Trojans

Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams Leading NFL In Sacks Taken

Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams is the most sacked quarterback in the NFL, leading the league with 67 sacks taken and just one game remaining. The former USC trojans star has taken accountability, but changes need to be made ahead of next season.

Angela Miele

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has one game left of his rookie season. The Bears are 4-12 and will face the Green Bay Packers to close out the season. Most notably, the former USC Trojans quarterback has been sacked a league-leading 67 times during the year, and the Bears have lost 459 yards through sacks.

Though it is easy to put the blame on the offensive line when a quarterback is sacked so often, Williams chose to take accountability. While speaking to the media, Williams defended his offensive line.

Chicago Bears Caleb Williams
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

“Like I said the, and I don’t misjudge words, the stupid connotation behind my offensive line being bad is not the truth. I’ve taken a good amount of sacks that have been my fault,” Williams said. "The connotation behind my offensive line has been annoying and frustrating because they work their tail off to go out there. Whether guys are fighting injuries. Whether guys can’t play and we have other guys stepping up. . . . I've taken sacks, yes. A good amount have been on me."

The former first overall pick is one to always try to make the play. At times, that does result in him holding the ball for too long as Williams will continue to run and look for the open man. It has worked numerous times throughout the season, but it is also what has caused him to be sacked so many times.

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Defends Offensive Line, Talks Future Head Coach

MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Recruit Deshonne Redeaux Over UCLA, Oregon

MORE: Miami To Land Transfer Portal Receiver Zachariah Branch Over Georgia? Visit

Williams is not just the most sacked player in the league but in the history of the Chicago Bears. He is the second most-sacked rookie in NFL history, with David Carr holding the record by being sacked 76 times.

Though Williams is taking the blame, that does not take away from the poor offensive line play either. The pass protection has remained a weakness for the Bears. The constant rotation of starters makes it challenging for a team. Looking to improve the line should be a priority for the Bears in the offseason. 

Playing through multiple coaching changes has not helped either. The Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in November. Not long after, Chicago coach Matt Eberflus was also let go. The constant coaching changes make it hard for players to adjust.

Chicago Bears Caleb Williams
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rolls out of the pocket during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images / Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Chicago is on the hunt for a new head coach, with Kliff Kingsbury and Ben Johnson being two offensive-minded coaches potentially being eyed for the position. Whoever the Bears hire, they will look to bring out the potential of the 2024 number-one draft pick and provide stability to the team.

Despite the sacks, statistically, it has not been a bad season for the rookie quarterback. Williams has passed for 3,393 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He has a completion percentage of 61.9%. There is still a need for improvement from Williams and the rest of the team.

Williams is only a rookie and there is time for him to grow, but he must learn when to throw the ball away and not take the sack. The Bears will have a new head coach next season, and rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze will have a second offseason to build chemistry with Williams. 

MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Elite Transfer Portal Receiver Sam Phillips from Chattanooga

MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said After Defeating Texas A&M in Las Vegas Bowl

MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Questionable Clock Management vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

Home/Football