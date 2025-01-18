Baltimore Ravens Receiver Nelson Agholor Cites Team Growth After Zay Flowers Injury
The most anticipated game of the NFL season so far is taking place on Sunday night. The Baltimore Ravens led by coach Jon Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson are traveling to New York to take on the Buffalo Bulls led by coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen. The matchup is being billed as the quarterback duel of the year with both quarterbacks involved having made the 2024 AP All-Pro team and are the two begging favorite for the NFL Most Valuable Player award.
The quarterbacks will always get the majority of the attention, but as always, the football on the field will be a team game. The Ravens will likely be without their leading receiver Zay Flowers who is dealing with a knee sprain suffered in the regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns. Even if he’s able to give it an attempt on Sunday, he’ll be far from 100 percent healthy. In Flowers's absence, players like veteran Nelson Agholor will be counted upon to step up and contribute.
“It’s important. It’s important for the whole roster. Pass-catchers, skill players to prepare and take advantage of each opportunity that comes your way. We know how important Zay is. He’s a great player and we prepare as an offensive unit to make plays and to execute,” Agholor said to Bowie TV’s Carlita Parks.
Agholor, not usually a major part of the offensive gameplan, was targeted on the drive before halftime which resulted in a Lamar Jackson touchdown pass to take a 21-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Agholor hauled in a 25-yard pass to get the Ravens in plus territory. The connection could be a sign of things to come as teams like to take away primary options in the playoffs, resulting in open looks for other players such as the former USC Trojan Agholor.
“I think we became more of a complete team. Everyone understands the importance of complimentary football. Everybody is in tune with other phases. I think that’s what it really takes. That’s the recipe. When you have complimentary football and you have all three phases flowing the right way," said the 10-year veteran Agholor.
Agholor won’t be alone in the role or stepping up without Flowers. All-Pro running back Derrick Henry will surely be called upon to take more attempts. Tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are both viable threats in the passing game. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace are both speedy players to target. It’s a testament to the front office and coaching staff for having a deep roster heading into the end of the season.
“First it starts with the organization assembling talent. Then the coaching staff keeping us prepared and also resilient. Over the the season, we’ve had many ups and downs and dealt with a lot of things. We’re just staying the course at this point,” confined Agholor.
The Ravens have stayed the course and now they have a chance to reach their second-consecutive AFC Championship game with a win.
