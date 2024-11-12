All Trojans

Chicago Bears Fire Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron in Caleb Williams' Rookie Year

The Chicago Bears have fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron following a 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots. How will the coaching change impact former USC Trojans and Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams?

Angela Miele

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron chat during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron chat during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bears have officially fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. The Bears hold a 4-5 record and after only scoring three points against the New England Patriots, a change was inevitable. 

In the 2024 offseason, the Bears hired Waldron. Prior to joining Chicago's staff, he was the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2021-2023. The Bears surrounded quarterback Caleb Williams with veteran players, hoping not to have a slow start to his career. Despite the offseason moves, the offense struggled in the first half of the season. 

The Bears have averaged 19.4 points per game this season. Following the third loss in a row Bears coach Matt Eberflus spoke to the media acknowledging that changes need to be made.

"We'll look at everything. Look at everything from the top to bottom and making sure we're finding the answers to move the ball down the field," Eberflus said in his post-game conference.

Two days after the loss against the Patriots the Bears announced the firing of Waldron.

“After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense. This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully. I would like to thank Shane for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward,” Eberflus said in the press release.

This is the first time since 1970 that the Bears have made an offensive coordinator change in the middle of the season. Passing games coordinator Thomas Brown has been promoted in Waldron’s place. 

There has been scrutiny towards Williams, but the Bears will continue to start their rookie quarterback. Although Williams is a rookie, he was the number one overall draft pick and a Heisman Trophy quarterback with the USC Trojans.

Against the Patriots, Williams was sacked nine times, a season-high. He has been sacked 38 times, the most in the league. Notably, there are injuries to the offensive line adding to the pressure on Williams.

Williams has thrown for 1,785 yards and nine touchdowns. The Bears rank among the lowest in most offensive rankings. They are No. 24 in points scored, No. 30 in yards per pass, No. 30 in total yards, and No. 31 in yards per play.

The NFC North is a tough division in the NFL this year. Williams still has to grow in the NFL, but the first step to helping the rookie quarterback was to make a coaching change. Williams and the Bears will face the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 17 for the first game with a new coordinator.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

